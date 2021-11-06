Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Stop this nonsense, we all know your cricketers' reputation': Harbhajan hits out at Pakistan trolls over fixing claims
cricket

'Stop this nonsense, we all know your cricketers' reputation': Harbhajan hits out at Pakistan trolls over fixing claims

The trend started after India's resounding eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in their third game of the campaign and took off again on Friday night after the Men in Blue registered a win of similar margin against Scotland in Dubai.
Veteran India bowler Harbhajan Singh. (Getty)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan fans accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of fixing the T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan.

Talking about the "nonsense trend" as termed by him, on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan admitted that Pakistan cricket team have played impressively in the campaign winning all their four games to become the first team to make the semis. However, he pointed out that Pakistan have had cricketers in the past who have tarnished their reputation, mentioning Mohammad Amir among a few, who was found guilty of spot fixing during the 2012 Lord's Test.

ALSO READ: ‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again’: Shoaib Akhtar

"We accept that Pakistan have played very good cricket and everyone also appreciates them for playing so well against India and beating them. Congratulations on that. But if you start misbehaving by claiming that you play fair cricket and if we win, you doubt us, term it unfair, fixed then that is wrong. We all know your cricketers reputation," he said.

Harbhajan then slammed the Pakistan fans for such claims, pointing out that they might have not been able to soak in the win they registered over India at the start of the campaign.

"Pakistan fans are unable to digest their win over India, which they got after waiting for so many years in World Cups. There is a way to talk and raise questions. But people are putting serious allegations against us, against Rashid Khann which is pretty cheap and disgraceful," - he added

