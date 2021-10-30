'They have momentum and a world-class bowling attack': Muttiah Muralitharan picks best-placed team in T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan feels that the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side are the best-placed team in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. Pakistan have won all their three matches in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, defeating India, New Zealand and Afghanistan to virtually qualify for the semis.

Muralitharan backs his opinion based on Pakistan's winning streak where they have beaten two strongest team in the group to sit atop in the table with six points.

"When it comes to the team in the best position though, I think Pakistan are looking good because they have already beaten the two strongest teams in their group in India and New Zealand," he wrote in his column in ICC.

"They have so much talent, which has always been the case, but like the West Indies, in the past they used to have those off days where they played really badly."

Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup only once, back in 2009.

"This team feels different. I am not sure where it has come from but they have momentum and a world-class bowling attack," the Sri Lankan wrote.

"The batting is built around Babar Azam, who is their one world-class batter, but then there is the experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez who have been playing 15 years of international cricket, as well as some good youngsters. Traditionally they have not been a strong fielding team, but that has changed as well."

The veteran cricketer also believes that the addition of former Australian opener Matthew Hayden as a batting coach has made a massive difference to the team.

"The biggest thing for them though, has been the input of Matthew Hayden. He really understands the game from his playing days and it feels like has been a great advisor for the team. That is a big factor in how good they look," he wrote.

The 49-year-old Sri Lankan also praised Pakistan's bowling depth that comprises a new-ball specialist in Shaheen Shah Afridi, a death-over specialist in Haris Rauf and leg-spinner in Shadab Khan and a left-arm orthodox in Imad Wasim.

"One thing that has been clear at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is that the best teams have strong bowling attacks.

"Pakistan have been dangerous because of the pace of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. They can bowl at more than 140kmh, bowling yorkers and slower balls.

"The extra pace makes a big difference in these conditions and then it is about the spinners who can stick to a line and length."