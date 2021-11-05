Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Virat needs to cut birthday cake every time he walks out for toss': Twitter explodes as Kohli wins toss on birthday
'Virat needs to cut birthday cake every time he walks out for toss': Twitter explodes as Kohli wins toss on birthday

T20 World Cup: This was Kohli's first toss win in T20Is in seven matches and only second in 2021
Indian Skipper Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Scotland, at Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Friday(ANI)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Indian cricket fans on Twitter couldn't keep calm on Friday evening after skipper Virat Kohli ended his streak of losing tosses with a win on his birthday before the start of the must-win T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium.

This was Kohli's first toss win in T20Is in seven matches, let alone the three games in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The last time he won the toss was on March 14 this year, during the home series against England, the two being his only such wins in the format in nine games in 2021.

Reacting to his toss win, Kohli, who is celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, said, "Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday." [India vs Scotland Live Score - Follow Live Blog here]

Here's how Twitter reacted…

India made just one change - Varun Chakravarthy in place of Shardul Thakur - for the must-win game against an unchanged Scotland side.

t20 world cup team india virat kohli
