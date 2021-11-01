Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Virtually ensured India won't make it to next stage': Virender Sehwag on India's loss to New Zealand
cricket

'Virtually ensured India won't make it to next stage': Virender Sehwag on India's loss to New Zealand

India have lost their two games with big margins and hence, are also down on the Net Run Rate, which may prove to be a factor if India manage to win all of their remainder of the Group games.
Virender Sehwag and India team.(File/AP)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:50 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes India's defeat against New Zealand has virtually ensured that Virat Kohli & co. will not make it to the T20 World Cup semifinals. India lost their opening contest in the tournament by 10 wickets against Pakistan.

And on Sunday, Kohli's men once again went down to the Kiwis, losing the encounter by 8 wickets. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl after winning the toss, and India put on an insipid batting performance in the match.

India could only post 110/7 in 20 overs after coming on to bat first, as none of the batsman was able to get going. It took New Zealand only 14.3 overs to chase down the total with Daryl Mitchell scoring 49 runs in 35 balls to lead the chase.

India have lost their two games with big margins and hence, are also down on the Net Run Rate, which may prove to be a factor if India manage to win all of their remainder of the Group games.

Hence, Sehwag believes things have become difficult for Kohli's men after the loss to New Zealand.

 

"Very disappointing from India. NZ was amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection & like a few times in the past, New Zealand has virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ," Sehwag tweeted.

Kohli and boys will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(With ANI inputs)

