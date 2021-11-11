T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen for 'just hand England the trophy' tweet with hilarious post

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday trolled veteran England cricketer Kevin Pietersen for his "just hand England the trophy" tweet after Eoin Morgan's men lost by five wickets in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Following England's fourth consecutive win in the Super 12 stage, against Sri Lanka by 26 runs, Pietersen took to Twitter hailing the team, saying that only Pakistan and Afghanistan have the ability to beat this English side, but only if the game is played in Sharjah. He further admitted England being the outright favourites for the trophy.

"Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup. BUT and it’s a BIG BUT, the game would have to be played on a used wicket in Sharjah. Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy like Chelsea should be handed the EPL trophy RIGHT NOW!" he had tweeted back in November 2.

On Wednesday, after England's semi-final exit, Jaffer replied to that old tweet with a picture of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with the words written, "Yes, and we have come here only to see the Burj Khalifa!"

Following the win, New Zealand reached their first-ever final in men's T20 World Cup having previously reached the semis in 2007 and 2016.

New Zealand now await the results of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, between Australia and Pakistan, at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

