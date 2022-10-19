T20 World Cup: West Indies keep Super 12 hopes alive, thrash Zimbabwe by 31 runs

Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies kept their hopes alive to advance to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, as they thrashed Zimbabwe by 31 runs in the opening round match on Wednesday. The two-time T20 world champions had endured a 42-run defeat against Scotland in their previous match, making the contest against Zimbabwe a must-win tie for them.

West Indies responded to the challenge perfectly as they wrapped the contest in 18.2 overs, bundling out Zimbabwe on 122. Batting first, the Windies piled a challenging 153/7 on the board in 20 overs. Johnson Charles, who walked out to open the Windies innings, emerged as the highest run-scorer from the innings. He scored 45 off 36 balls before getting run-out following a mix-up.

In response, Zimbabwe started strongly before Alzarri Joseph provided his side with the first breakthrough in the third over. Soon after that the Zimbabwe's scoring rate dropped and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Joseph eventually finished as the standout bowler from the Windies camp, scalping four wickets in his quota, which saw him concede just 16 runs.

West Indies are placed in Group B alongside Zimbabwe, Scotland, and Ireland. All the four teams have played two matches each and have one win from them.

West Indies will next meet Ireland in another crucial contest, which is scheduled to be played in Hobart on Friday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail