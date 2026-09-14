T20I: Jasprit Bumrah returns as India ease to win over Afghanistan

New Delhi: Abhishek Sharma had spent much of India’s training time in the lead-up to the first T20I against Afghanistan bowling in the nets. On Sunday, however, it was with the bat that he made a big statement as India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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Returning to India’s T20 World Cup-winning combination after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out to pair him with Sanju Samson at the top of the order, Abhishek played a commanding innings to set the tone after India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl.

Afghanistan made 156/8 and India reached 157/3 in 13.4 overs chasing.

Deep Dive What impact did Abhishek Sharma's performance have in the first T20I against Afghanistan? Abhishek Sharma scored a commanding 82 runs, setting the tone for India's successful chase of 157 runs, significantly contributing to India's seven-wicket victory. Why was Jasprit Bumrah's return notable in the T20I against Afghanistan? Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury was significant as he made an immediate impact, taking a wicket in his first over and showcasing a strong performance after his absence from T20I cricket. How did Afghanistan recover from their initial poor batting performance in the T20I? Afghanistan recovered from 43/5 to a respectable 156/8 thanks to a crucial 83-run partnership between Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, with Omarzai scoring an unbeaten 64.

If the extra bowling work was a reflection of the sluggish pitch conditions expected in Delhi, Abhishek took to attacking early, finding the boundary—

he scored seven fours and sixes each—and putting India firmly in control of the chase.

Ishan Kishan provided excellent support with 42 off 33 balls, complementing his batting partner. The duo dominated the Powerplay, helping India surge to 82/1, with Sanju Samson the only wicket to fall in that phase. Mohammad Nabi picked up 2/28 for Afghanistan.

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{{^usCountry}} At the start, Jasprit Bumrah’s return to T20I cricket was emphatic. The India pace spearhead, back after an injury layoff, looked to be operating in familiar rhythm despite his time away and struck in his first over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was surprised by the bounce from a back-of-a-length delivery, opening the face of the bat and only guiding it to Abhishek at slip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the start, Jasprit Bumrah’s return to T20I cricket was emphatic. The India pace spearhead, back after an injury layoff, looked to be operating in familiar rhythm despite his time away and struck in his first over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was surprised by the bounce from a back-of-a-length delivery, opening the face of the bat and only guiding it to Abhishek at slip. {{/usCountry}}

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Bumrah’s return was a major talking point, but it was Arshdeep Singh who stole the bowling honours. The left-arm pacer produced an impressive spell to finish with 3/19 and was central to Afghanistan’s collapse.

Afghanistan lost four wickets inside the Powerplay, leaving their hopes of posting a competitive total looking bleak. They were reduced to 43/5 inside seven overs with India’s bowlers on top and the innings in danger of unravelling.

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Captain Ibrahim Zadran (11) and Sediqullah Atal (13) attempted to arrest the slide with a steady partnership, but their resistance ended when a mix-up between the two resulted in Zadran being run out.

Afghanistan, however, found a route back through Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi. The experienced pair counter-attacked when their side needed it most, putting together an 83-run partnership that transformed the innings. From 43/5, Afghanistan recovered to 126/6 with Omarzai leading the charge. Nabi eventually fell for 33, triggering another cluster of wickets, but Afghanistan refused to fold.

Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64, carrying the innings through its difficult phases and ensuring Afghanistan reached a respectable 156/8. What had threatened to become a total collapse after the Powerplay instead turned into a competitive total thanks largely due to the resistance from Omarzai and Nabi.

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Brief scores: Afghanistan 156/8 (A Omarzai 64, Arshdeep 3/19); India 157/3 in 13.4 ovs (Abhishek 82, I Kishan 42, M Nabi 2/28). India won by 7 wkts.