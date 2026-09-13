Sanju Samson 'doesn’t help his own cause': Sanjay Manjrekar says it as it is amid tough competition from Sooryavanshi
Sanju Samson lasted just eight balls in the first T20I against Afghanistan, scoring 10 runs.
The onus was on Sanju Samson to repay the faith after he was selected in the playing XI ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the first T20I against Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday. However, the right-handed batter failed to get going, lasting just eight balls in the middle. The T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament scored just 10 runs in the series opener against Afghanistan, and also smacked two fours. However, he ended up losing his wicket in the third over, bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai.
The clamour was right there for the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi to be played because he was named the Player of the Series against Zimbabwe for his scores of 50, 20 and 81. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed confidence in Samson, giving him a go in the first T20I.
Also Read: IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Check all live updates and scorecard here
However, the 31-year-old was unable to get going as he lost his wicket against the run of play in the chase of 157. The pacer bowled it short, and the delivery induced a false shot from the experienced batter. Samson was a tad too early on the pull shot, and his mistimed shot went straight to the fielder at deep square leg.
It is worth noting that Samson was rested for the previous series against Zimbabwe, and in his place, Sooryavanshi opened the batting alongside Abhishek.
What did Manjrekar say?
After Samson lost his wicket, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said it as it is, criticising the player for not being consistent enough and not cementing his place at the top.
“Sanju Samson doesn't help his own cause; he's pretty inconsistent,” Manjrekar said on commentary during his stint with Murali Kartik.
Speaking of the batter, he was named the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup for his match-winning knocks against the West Indies (Super 8s), England (semi-final) and New Zealand (final). However, he failed to get going in the two T20Is against Ireland and the one against England that followed, leading to him being benched and Sooryavanshi making his debut on the tour of the UK.
However, once Sooryavanshi also failed, Samson reclaimed his place for the fifth and final T20I, only to be rested for the Zimbabwe tour.
Speaking of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, the latter posted 156/8 in 20 overs after being asked to bat. Azmatullah Omarzai was the standout performer for his unbeaten knock of 64 while for India, Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for his three-wicket haul.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More