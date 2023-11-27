'Takes time initially...Then takes off...': Ex-cricketer analyses Kishan’s ‘completely different role’ for Team India

India have begun their post-World Cup campaign on a strong note, taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia. The hosts lost to Australia in the World Cup final, which also ended their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century during the second T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia.(PTI)

In the second T20I, the hosts restricted Australia to 191/9 in 20 overs, during their 236-run chase, winning by 44 runs. Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna were in good bowling form for India, taking three-wicket hauls. Initially, half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (58), Yashasvi Jaiswal (53) and Ishan Kishan (52).

The match also saw Kishan continue his return to form, after also getting a half-century in the first T20I, which India won by two wickets. In the first T20I, Kishan smacked 58 off 39 balls, a stark contrast to his World Cup form, which saw him fail to capitalise on Shubman Gill's absence due to a bout of dengue.

Speaking on JioCinema, former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar lauded Kishan's impact in the T20I series, and analysed his approach. "It’s a completely different role for Ishan Kishan. You have seen him bat in the middle order, at No.4 and 5 for India. He is coming in at No.3 in T20Is, but there’s a pattern that he has created in his batting that’s bringing him success. He takes time initially, today as well, 17 off 19 deliveries. Then he takes off and manages to cover all those dot balls that he played initially. He is bringing in that flexibility as a wicketkeeper-batter to score runs wherever you send him to bat," he said.

Both sides will take on each other on Tuesday in Guwahati, and India will look to grab a series-clinching victory and make it 3-0. Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to stage a comeback and make 1-2.

For the ongoing series, senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been rested. Suryakumar Yadav is captaining the side, and has been showing good leadership skills. Speaking after the second T20I, he said, "The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them before, be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew. We talked to defend it later. When I saw Rinku came in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant. It reminded me of someone(laughs). Everyone knows the answer(laughs again)."

