'Talk sense to a fool...': Hafeez's explosive tweet after Vaughan shares 'meme' video of Kohli dismissing ex-PAK captain

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is known for his witty and often candid remarks on social media platforms. Known for his humorous tweets on his official X account and more recently, his straightforward comments on the "The Club Prairie Fire" podcast during the 2023 World Cup, Vaughan has managed to keep fans entertained and engaged. Over the years, his playful banter with India's former opener Wasim Jaffer has become a staple on various platforms.

Michael Vaughan (L) and Mohammad Hafeez (File)

However, during the World Cup, Vaughan found himself in an unexpected position—on the receiving end of criticism from former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez. The trigger for this clash was Vaughan's comments on Pakistan's tendency to be embroiled in controversies ahead of every World Cup. Vaughan remarked on how a controversy-laden Pakistan team often finds inspiration to overcome the issues and deliver stellar performances on the field.

Hafeez, not one to shy away from a confrontation, took issue with Vaughan's observations. He pointed out David Willey's recent retirement, where the England star mentioned contractual issues as one of the reasons behind his decision. This exchange of words set the stage for a series of sly comments between Vaughan and Hafeez.

The saga reached a new level when Vaughan shared a video of Hafeez being dismissed by none other than Virat Kohli during a T20I. This tweet came just days after Hafeez had criticized Kohli for being ‘selfish’ in going for a century against South Africa in a World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata.

The back-and-forth continued, with Hafeez responding to Vaughan's actions with a cryptic yet explosive tweet that seemed to convey his sentiments: “Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish…”

In another tweet, Vaughan reacted to a video of Mohammad Hafeez taking the England former captain's catch during an ODI. The video, however, was posted by an account impersonating Hafeez. It is likely that Vaughan couldn't differentiate the real handle from the fake, as he reacted to the video. “Morning @MHafeez22.. that’s actually one of my better shots in ODI cricket so thanks for showing everyone ..” he wrote.

Pakistan will play their final match of the group stage at the 2023 World Cup against England on Saturday.

