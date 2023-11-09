Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / 'Talk sense to a fool...': Hafeez's explosive tweet after Vaughan shares 'meme' video of Kohli dismissing ex-PAK captain

'Talk sense to a fool...': Hafeez's explosive tweet after Vaughan shares 'meme' video of Kohli dismissing ex-PAK captain

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 09, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Hafeez took a cryptic dig after Michael Vaughan shared a video of former Pakistan star being dismissed by Virat Kohli.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is known for his witty and often candid remarks on social media platforms. Known for his humorous tweets on his official X account and more recently, his straightforward comments on the "The Club Prairie Fire" podcast during the 2023 World Cup, Vaughan has managed to keep fans entertained and engaged. Over the years, his playful banter with India's former opener Wasim Jaffer has become a staple on various platforms.

Michael Vaughan (L) and Mohammad Hafeez (File)

However, during the World Cup, Vaughan found himself in an unexpected position—on the receiving end of criticism from former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez. The trigger for this clash was Vaughan's comments on Pakistan's tendency to be embroiled in controversies ahead of every World Cup. Vaughan remarked on how a controversy-laden Pakistan team often finds inspiration to overcome the issues and deliver stellar performances on the field.

Also read: Watch: Williamson checks up on Mathews' helmet after Bangladesh controversy, Sri Lanka star's reaction is brilliant

Catch live score of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Hafeez, not one to shy away from a confrontation, took issue with Vaughan's observations. He pointed out David Willey's recent retirement, where the England star mentioned contractual issues as one of the reasons behind his decision. This exchange of words set the stage for a series of sly comments between Vaughan and Hafeez.

Catch live score of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The saga reached a new level when Vaughan shared a video of Hafeez being dismissed by none other than Virat Kohli during a T20I. This tweet came just days after Hafeez had criticized Kohli for being ‘selfish’ in going for a century against South Africa in a World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata.

The back-and-forth continued, with Hafeez responding to Vaughan's actions with a cryptic yet explosive tweet that seemed to convey his sentiments: “Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish…”

In another tweet, Vaughan reacted to a video of Mohammad Hafeez taking the England former captain's catch during an ODI. The video, however, was posted by an account impersonating Hafeez. It is likely that Vaughan couldn't differentiate the real handle from the fake, as he reacted to the video. “Morning @MHafeez22.. that’s actually one of my better shots in ODI cricket so thanks for showing everyone ..” he wrote.

Pakistan will play their final match of the group stage at the 2023 World Cup against England on Saturday.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
michael vaughan Mohammad Hafeez world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP