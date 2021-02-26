Tamil Nadu ends Jharkhand's winning streak with 67-run win
Tamil Nadu on Friday ended Jharkhand's three-match winning streak with a convincing 67-run win in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.
In other matches, Punjab chased down a target of 291 against Vidarbha for a four-wicket win, while Madhya Pradesh handed Andhra a 98-run defeat.
Jharkhand is on top of the standings with 12 points, followed by Punjab, Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh with eight points. Vidarbha lies in last place with 4 points.
After winning the toss, Tamil Nadu posted a competitive 266 for 7, thanks to half-centuries from opener B Aparajith (57), J Kousik (55) and Shahrukh Khan (51) and some lusty hitting by R Sai Kishore (29 not out, 20 balls, 3X6) and M Mohammed (20, 9 balls, 3X6).
Tamil Nadu appeared to have squandered a good start provided by Aparajith and N Jagadeesan (30) and were in a spot of bother at 131 for 5 in 34.4 overs.
However, Shahrukh (51, 47 balls, 3X4, 3X6) and Kousik (55, 40 balls, 7X4, 2X6) came to Tamil Nadu's rescue with a 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Kousik then added 55 runs with Sai Kishore for the seventh wicket.
A quickfire partnership between Sai Kishore and Mohammed, who smacked three sixes propelled Tamil Nadu to a competitive score.
In reply, Jharkhand suffered an early blow when skipper Ishan Kishan (0) was dismissed off the first ball of the innings by Aparajith.
Despite handy knocks by Virat Singh (49) and Sumit Kumar (40), Jharkhand lost wickets at regular intervals to slip to 145 for 9 as the TN bowlers kept a leash on the scoring.
No.11 Rahul Shukla (42 not out, 25 balls, 3X4, 3X6) and Varun Aaron (18 not out) delayed the inevitable and made sure the team wasn't all out.
At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Prabhsimran Singh hammered 167 (140 balls, 13 fours, 9 sixes) to power Punjab to a four-wicket win over Vidarbha.
Brief scores:
Tamil Nadu 266 for 7 in 50 overs (B Aparajith 57, J Kousik 55, Shahrukh Khan 51, Anukul Roy 3/41) beat Jharkhand 199 for 9 in 50 overs (Virat Singh 49, Rahul Shukla 42 not out, M Siddharth 3/33) by 67 runs. TN: 4 points, Jharkhand: 0.
Vidarbha 290 for 9 in 50 overs (Faiz Fazal 101, Ganesh Satish 78, Akshay Wadkar 63 not out, Siddharth Kaul 4/54, Hapreet Brar 4/43) lost to Punjab 294 for 6 in 47.5 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 167, Sanvir Singh 33) by four wickets. Punjab: 4 points, Vidarbha: 0.
Madhya Pradesh 316 for 8 in 50 overs (Rajat Patidar 102, Shubham Sharma 78, Abhishek Bhandari 49, K V Sasikanth 3/46) beat Andhra 218 all out in 42.3 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 59, Karan Shinde 47 not out, Shoiab Mohd Khan 32, Mihir Hirwani 4/50) by 98 runs. MP: 4 points, Andhra: 0.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket
Pathan made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.
Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, and Alastair Cook have spoken against the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
