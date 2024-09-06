Canberra [Australia], : Injury-prone Australia pacer Tayla Vlaeminck is determined to put a frustrating few years behind and make a major impact at the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. Tayla Vlaeminck determined to make impact for Australia at upcoming Women's T20 World Cup

Vlaeminck has suffered a lot of injuries after making her international debut against Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur in 2018, and the 25-year-old got a taste of the big time when she made a sole appearance at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies later that year.

But with a bulk of games at domestic level at the start of the year and a successful return to international action during her side's tour of Bangladesh in March and April, Vlaeminck believes she is well positioned to lead Australia's pace attack at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

In a column on the Cricket Australia website, Vlaeminck said that she is pumped to take part in the upcoming World Cup.

"That tour was one of my first experiences around the Aussie squad and I was just super pumped to be going to a World Cup, but I probably didn't appreciate how special it is and how rare they actually are," Vlaeminck was quoted by the ICC as saying.

She also hoped to contribute to the Aussie squad in the Women's T20 World Cup.

"This one means a lot more. The work that has gone in behind the scenes and the hard hours of rehab with this as the goal and to finally - touch wood - be in that squad and hopefully be able to contribute to a World Cup, it's a really cool feeling," she added.

Vlaeminck added that after suffering injuries, she has changed a lot. The 25-year-old further added that she still has the same love for the game.

"I've changed a lot since then. I still have that same energy and love for the game, but I'm a little bit smarter about how I go about it now and just a little more mature," she added.

Australia Women's T20 World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy , Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

