Team India asks Virat Kohli to lodge official complaint for hotel room video leak, his answer is stunning

You are never away from the limelight if you are Virat Kohli. Your every action on the field, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, is monitored, scrutinised, talked about and examined in detail. But what if the same sceptic eyeballs chase you to your hotel room and share the details on social media? Where do you draw the line between hero-worshipping and unacceptable intrusion? Kohli was left fuming, 'paranoid' by the 'appalling' video that 'fans', who were later found out to be associated with the Crown Resorts, the hotel where the Indian team was staying in Perth and were fired for their behaviour, captured and shared it on social media.

Kohli re-shared the video on his Instagram account along with a message, saying he is not okay with such kind of 'fanaticism'. "I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli, who is currently in Adelaide with the rest of the Indian side, wrote.

Australia opener David Warner, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and a host of other noted personalities took note of the security breach and expressed concerns.

The hotel issued an apology saying, "... we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident... The Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved and removing them from the Crown account."

Amid all this, the Indian team management asked if Kohli wanted to lodge an official complaint but the former India captain chose not to escalate the matter further. “The team management asked Kohli if he wanted to file an official complaint with the hotel. However, he didn’t want to. So from his point of view, the issue won’t be pursued further,” a Team India source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

In the video, titled 'King Kohli's Hotel Room', a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli's personal belongings such as health supplements, a collection of shoes, his opened suitcase that contained India jerseys, caps and a pair of glasses on his table.

It appears that more than one person, possibly members of the hotel staff, were inside the room when the video was shot.

India will next play Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday. They need to win their next two Super 12 matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to qualify for the semi-finals.

