Team India captain Virat Kohli shares scenic picture of the Ageas Bowl ahead of WTC final against New Zealand

On Thursday, June 3, Team India landed in Southampton for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. The excitement of the Virat Kohli-lead India is almost palpable through the pictures they have uploaded from their hotel rooms. The players, along with their family, coaching, and support staff, are currently under quarantine at the Hilton Hotel, which is located on the premises of Ageas Bowl, the venue for the summit clash. (FULL WTC COVERAGE)

As usual, leading from the front is skipper Kohli. On Friday, the 32-year-old took to Instagram stories to share a scenic view of Ageas Bowl. With lush green grass of the stadium in the background, Kohli was seen striking a double "peace" post in a black jumper. The story was captioned: "@theageadbowl".

Virat Kohli at the Ageas Bowl.

Since the team's arrival, numerous cricketers have shared some beautiful pictures of the ground from their hotel rooms. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture on Twitter and captioned the post as: “Hello Southampton.”

Rohit Sharma shared a photo in which he could be seen with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant chilling in their balcony. “We are in Southampton,” tweeted Rohit.

Wriddhiman Saha also posted a couple of photos with the stadium in the background. “That’s our view from the room balcony..Your thoughts?” he tweeted.

Before leaving for the tour, captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday had said that the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be the biggest event as the longest format of the game tests a player in each and every department.

The high-octane clash is slated to begin on June 18, culminating a tournament that lasted for over two years. After a month-and-a-half of the grand finale, the Indian team will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series.