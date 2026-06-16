Team India comes out swinging in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi row: 'Sri Lankan players should learn how to behave'

The senior Indian cricket team on Tuesday finally addressed the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi controversy that has overshadowed the ongoing tri-nation one-day series involving India A. Speaking on behalf of the Indian camp, spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule defended the 15-year-old batter and suggested that the Sri Lankan players involved in the incident also needed to be held accountable for their behaviour.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during Sri Lanka A match(SLC)

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Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation after India A's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday. Television cameras captured the teenager shoving a Sri Lankan player before senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players and prevent the situation from escalating further.

"It was an unfortunate incident, but we don't know how he was provoked. I know him and Vaibhav is a very composed kid. I'm sure there are experienced coaches there who will guide him," Bahutule said on the eve of India's second ODI against Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi spared, but Vishen Halambage, who fought with Indian teen, pays for his actions

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{{^usCountry}} A Cricbuzz report earlier this week revealed that Vishen Halambage, one of the Sri Lankan players involved in the post-match confrontation, had been trying to get under Sooryavanshi's skin since the teams first met on June 9. The report claimed the sledging continued during Monday's game and intensified during the Super Over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Cricbuzz report earlier this week revealed that Vishen Halambage, one of the Sri Lankan players involved in the post-match confrontation, had been trying to get under Sooryavanshi's skin since the teams first met on June 9. The report claimed the sledging continued during Monday's game and intensified during the Super Over. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) subsequently sanctioned the players involved in the incident, with Halambage reportedly receiving the most severe punishment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) subsequently sanctioned the players involved in the incident, with Halambage reportedly receiving the most severe punishment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Sri Lankan players should also be educated on how to behave," Bahutule added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sri Lankan players should also be educated on how to behave," Bahutule added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former Mumbai captain has worked closely with Sooryavanshi in several setups, including India Under-19 camps, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and the Rajasthan Royals, where Bahutule served as spin-bowling coach during the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Mumbai captain has worked closely with Sooryavanshi in several setups, including India Under-19 camps, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and the Rajasthan Royals, where Bahutule served as spin-bowling coach during the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He will learn. He is a young kid carrying the responsibility of representing India. I'm sure he will not repeat it and such incidents can be avoided," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He will learn. He is a young kid carrying the responsibility of representing India. I'm sure he will not repeat it and such incidents can be avoided," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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While SLC acted against the players involved, the BCCI chose not to pursue any disciplinary action against Sooryavanshi. The board has also refrained from issuing a formal warning to the teenager.

"We will let our players concentrate on the tournament, and they should not be distracted by any collateral issues," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Sportstar.

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