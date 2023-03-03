Team India's WTC final hopes hang in the balance after Australia secure spot in final with emphatic Indore win

Another Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and another three-day finish. But there was a major twist in the result. Australia, down and written off completely, bounced back in emphatic fashion in the third Test match at Indore's Holkar Stadium to script a nine-wicket win. Australia needed 76 runs, in the final innings, to win the match and Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head wrapped up the chase in just over an hour on Friday morning. With the win, Australia booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But where does that leave India in the WTC points table?

Having previously secured a 2-0 home series win over South Africa, all Australia needed was a draw in one of the four matches against India to secure their spot in the final. However, following two humiliating defeats in Nagpur, by an innings and 123 runs, and New Delhi, by six wickets, Australia were completely written off by experts and veterans of the sport, who predicted a whitewash by India.

Unlike in the previous two matches, Australia, who were without their regular skipper Pat Cummins, lost the toss and were put to bowl first. But on a tricky Indore track, it was India who suffered the consequences as the Aussie spin combination of Nathan Lyon, Kuhnemann and Toss Murphy picked nine wickets between themselves to fold the hosts for just 109 with the senior spinner getting a five-wicket haul.

After Australia sneaked only a 87-run lead, Lyon once again played a massive role as he picked up a record eight-wicket haul in the second innings which helped Aussies with only 76 runs to chase for a win. Head scored 49* while Labuschagne scored 28* as Australia took just 18.5 overs to chase the target.

The win secured Australia's place in the WTC final with a PCT of 68.52. They have so far won 11 of their 18 Test matches in this cycle with one more match remaining. India, who looked well set to secure their place in the final, will now have to wait for the result in the fourth Test to know their fate. They continue to stand second, with a PCT of 60.29.

Here's the WTC points table after India vs Australia 3rd Test…

WTC points table after India vs Australia third Test (ICC grab)

India's chance to qualify in the WTC final now hangs in balance. If Australia manage to level the series to 2-2 in the fourth Test and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in the impending series, India will finish outside the top two. Hence for India to secure a place in the final, they need to beat Australia in the last match, which will begin from March 9 onwards in Ahmedabad.

