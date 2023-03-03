Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3: Rohit and Co. need a miracle as IND aim to break 141-year old record
Live

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3: Rohit and Co. need a miracle as IND aim to break 141-year old record

cricket
Updated on Mar 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: A spin masterclass from Australia's Nathan Lyon has put the visitors on the cusp of a win against Rohit Sharma-led Team India in Indore. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3:

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3:
India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3:(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live score and updates: With veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon giving Team India a taste of their own spin medicine on the previous day, the onus is now on the Indian bowlers to salvage pride as the visitors find themselves in a strong position to wrap up the Indore Test on Friday. Steve Smith's Australia will kickstart their 76-run chase on Day 3. India's red ball specialist batter Cheteshwar Pujara put up a fight on Day 2 although his batting heroics could only lift India to 163 in 60.3 overs. Lyon registered dream figures of eight for 64 to put the visitors in the driving seat of the 3rd Test at Indore. Can Australia record its first win of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore? Catch the LIVE updates of India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: IND stare at rare defeat

    Beating India at home takes a lot and the team has only been outplayed twice in the last 10 years. If India fail to defend the 76-run target, this will be India's third defeat in their own backyard.

  • Mar 03, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: A look at Indian bowlers

    With the pitch not being an easy track to bat on, the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who are in rich form, will make the hosts believe that they do have a chance, even if it's a slender one. 

    Umesh too was superb on Day 2 and the management will hope the veteran pacer to replicate his first-innings heroics.

  • Mar 03, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: ‘Positive approach’

    "We will go in with a positive approach. Cricket is unpredictable and the way the wicket is playing, you never know what may happen as it is difficult to score runs on this pitch. We will bowl tight and dry the runs. It is not a shot-making pitch, there are no easy runs here. So we will bowl well and see what happens." Umesh Yadav at press conference after Day 2

  • Mar 03, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Lowest target defended in Test

    The lowest target ever defended in Tests is 85, which was done by Australia back in 1882. The Aussies achieved the feat against England in a one-off Test at The Oval, where they packed England for 77 runs. 

    Interestingly, this fixture also gave birth to the prestigious Ashes series.

  • Mar 03, 2023 07:43 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Top 3 AUS batters

    If we look at the Aussie batting line-up Usman Khawaja is in good form. Apart from him Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also hold key. They are the three main batters that India should look to get rid of as soon as possible in order to defend a paltry 76.

  • Mar 03, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Pujara on IND's chances

    “I know it is not enough but still there is a chance (to win).” 

  • Mar 03, 2023 07:36 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Onus on Ashwin and Jadeja

    Australia need 76 to win on Day 3, which can be an easy task on any other tracks but Indian spinners will ensure it's not a cake walk for the opposition. 

    We can see both Ashwin and Jadeja lead the attack.

  • Mar 03, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: What happened so far

    Day 1: The Test match started with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, the move backfired as India were skittled for 109 in their first innings, with Matt Kuhnemann completing his maiden five-wicket haul. 

    Usman Khawaja then scored 60 to power Australia to 156/4 at Stumps, as the visitors took a 47-run lead. 

    Day 2: The second day began with Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb maintaining a cautious approach and adding 30 runs to the overnight score of 156/4 in the first hour. However, Ashwin drew first blood as he dismissed Handscomb, following which Umesh Yadav's terrific display saw Australia getting packed for 197 in their first innings, as they took a healthy 88-run lead. 

    Cheteshwar Pujara played a gritty 59-run knock then to help India reach a respectable 163 on Day 2.   

  • Mar 03, 2023 02:59 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Pacer Umesh Yadav became the 5th Indian pacer to take 100 wickets at home while veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon surpassed Muttiah Muralitharan to become the second-highest wicket-taker against India in the backyard of the Asian giants on Day 2 of the low-scoring Test match at Indore. India’s Cheteshwar Pujara scored a sublime half-century as India have set a 76-run target for Australia to win the Indore Test. Can India rewrite history by denying Australia a famous on Day 3 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia nathan lyon rohit sharma steve smith cheteshwar pujara ravindra jadeja + 4 more

'Saw in both innings Jadeja...': Manjrekar fumes at Rohit's 'senseless' tactic

cricket
Published on Mar 03, 2023 07:47 AM IST

Amid India's collapse in the second innings, captain Rohit Sharma's strategy was lashed out at by veteran cricketers, one of them being ex-India batter Sanjay Manjrekar

Rohit Sharma; Sanjay Manjrekar; Ravindra Jadeja
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

RCB to go big on AI technology to unearth fresh cricket talent, says Mike Hesson

cricket
Published on Mar 03, 2023 07:15 AM IST

While the team management will not discard the time-tested method of sending scouts to unearth promising talent, RCB will also deploy AI technology to supplement their efforts.

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
PTI |
Close Story

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test: IND aim to break 141-year old record

cricket
Updated on Mar 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: A spin masterclass from Australia's Nathan Lyon has put the visitors on the cusp of a win against Rohit Sharma-led Team India in Indore. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3:

Live India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3:(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ganguly's astonishing verdict on Indore pitch after 30 wickets fall in two days

cricket
Published on Mar 03, 2023 07:09 AM IST

Amid this clutter of noise, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is no stranger to tackling pitch controversies in Indian cricket, came up with a rather mysterious comment on the Indore pitch.

Sourav Ganguly during an interactive session in Kolkata(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Can't believe a player of Virat Kohli's class…': Waugh's startling reaction

cricket
Published on Mar 03, 2023 07:05 AM IST

Former Australia crickerers Mark Waugh and Brad Haddin tried to decipher India great Virat Kohli's dry run in Test cricket.

Indore: Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the 2nd day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_02_2023_000250A)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'If you're a genius like Sachin...': Gavaskar's honest take on Pujara's knock

cricket
Published on Mar 03, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar observed that Cheteshwar Pujara was an epitome of class, composure and technique with his fighting knock against Steve Smith's Australia on Day 2 of the 3rd Test match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Sunil Gavaskar observed that Pujara was an epitome of class, composure and technique with his fighting knock against Australia(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Umesh Yadav goes past Kapil Dev in incredible fast bowling record in India

cricket
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 09:24 PM IST

Umesh Yadav took three wickets on Day 2 despite bowling on a pitch that heavily favoured spinners.

Umesh Yadav celebrates a wicket during the second day of the 3rd Test(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'WPL is going to make India a powerhouse of women's cricket'

cricket
Published on Mar 02, 2023 08:45 PM IST

The tournament which kicks off on March 4 could redefine how the country views women's cricket.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning said the WPL offers a great platform for young Indian girls(ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Close Story

'Mera kaam tha run bananey ka': Umesh Yadav debunks Rohit's message story

cricket
Published on Mar 02, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Prior to the end of the third session, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having an animated chat with substitute Ishan Kishan. The Indian skipper seemed visibly upset about the batting approach of the hosts at the time. Umesh Yadav has revealed whether he received a message from skipper Rohit during his short stay at the crease.

Umesh Yadav had played an entertaining knock in the 1st innings for Rohit Sharma's Team India at Indore(BCCI-PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

With resistance in short supply, Pujara finds 'a way and a method'

cricket
Published on Mar 02, 2023 08:05 PM IST

The right-hander top-scored for India with a resolute 59 off 142 balls

If Pujara hadn’t contributed 59 and consumed 142 balls at the crease in India’s second innings, one can argue that they would have been brooding over a loss inside two days.(AP)
ByVivek Krishnan
Close Story

Australia turn in a Lyon-hearted effort

cricket
Published on Mar 02, 2023 08:02 PM IST

India were bowled out for 163 in their second innings with the Australian off-spinner claiming 8/64

India didn't have the answer to the stern examination that Australia put them through(ICC twitter)
ByVivek Krishnan
Close Story

Ashwin surpasses Kapil, only behind Harbhajan, Kumble in India's all-time list

cricket
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia which put him only behind Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in the list of the country's most successful international bowlers.

Ashwin is now only behind Kumble and Harbhajan in the list.
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Shastri, Gavaskar, Karthik react strongly to Kohli's ‘poor shot selection’

cricket
Updated on Mar 03, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were in the commentary box when Virat Kohli was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the third Test.

India's Virat Kohli walks back after being dismissal during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Nathan Lyon surpasses Muralitharan, Kumble to extend incredible record vs IND

cricket
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 06:20 PM IST

Australia's Nathan Lyon has surpassed Muttiah Muralitharan to extend an incredible record in the 3rd Test against India at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Australia's Nathan Lyon acknowledges the crowd after taking eight wickets (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Watch: Smith pulls off screamer to end Pujara's gritty knock

cricket
Published on Mar 02, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a half century that kept India's faint hopes alive on the second day of the third Test and his innings was ended by a stunner of a catch at leg slip from Australia captain Steve Smith.

Australia's captain Steve Smith, left, drives to takes a catch to dismiss India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, during the second day of third cricket test match between India and Australia in Indore, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out