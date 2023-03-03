India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3: Rohit and Co. need a miracle as IND aim to break 141-year old record
Mar 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: IND stare at rare defeat
Beating India at home takes a lot and the team has only been outplayed twice in the last 10 years. If India fail to defend the 76-run target, this will be India's third defeat in their own backyard.
Mar 03, 2023 08:21 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: A look at Indian bowlers
With the pitch not being an easy track to bat on, the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who are in rich form, will make the hosts believe that they do have a chance, even if it's a slender one.
Umesh too was superb on Day 2 and the management will hope the veteran pacer to replicate his first-innings heroics.
Mar 03, 2023 08:09 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: ‘Positive approach’
"We will go in with a positive approach. Cricket is unpredictable and the way the wicket is playing, you never know what may happen as it is difficult to score runs on this pitch. We will bowl tight and dry the runs. It is not a shot-making pitch, there are no easy runs here. So we will bowl well and see what happens." Umesh Yadav at press conference after Day 2
Mar 03, 2023 07:57 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: Lowest target defended in Test
The lowest target ever defended in Tests is 85, which was done by Australia back in 1882. The Aussies achieved the feat against England in a one-off Test at The Oval, where they packed England for 77 runs.
Interestingly, this fixture also gave birth to the prestigious Ashes series.
Mar 03, 2023 07:43 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: Top 3 AUS batters
If we look at the Aussie batting line-up Usman Khawaja is in good form. Apart from him Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also hold key. They are the three main batters that India should look to get rid of as soon as possible in order to defend a paltry 76.
Mar 03, 2023 07:39 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: Pujara on IND's chances
“I know it is not enough but still there is a chance (to win).”
Mar 03, 2023 07:36 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: Onus on Ashwin and Jadeja
Australia need 76 to win on Day 3, which can be an easy task on any other tracks but Indian spinners will ensure it's not a cake walk for the opposition.
We can see both Ashwin and Jadeja lead the attack.
Mar 03, 2023 07:24 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: What happened so far
Day 1: The Test match started with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, the move backfired as India were skittled for 109 in their first innings, with Matt Kuhnemann completing his maiden five-wicket haul.
Usman Khawaja then scored 60 to power Australia to 156/4 at Stumps, as the visitors took a 47-run lead.
Day 2: The second day began with Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb maintaining a cautious approach and adding 30 runs to the overnight score of 156/4 in the first hour. However, Ashwin drew first blood as he dismissed Handscomb, following which Umesh Yadav's terrific display saw Australia getting packed for 197 in their first innings, as they took a healthy 88-run lead.
Cheteshwar Pujara played a gritty 59-run knock then to help India reach a respectable 163 on Day 2.
Mar 03, 2023 02:59 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Pacer Umesh Yadav became the 5th Indian pacer to take 100 wickets at home while veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon surpassed Muttiah Muralitharan to become the second-highest wicket-taker against India in the backyard of the Asian giants on Day 2 of the low-scoring Test match at Indore. India’s Cheteshwar Pujara scored a sublime half-century as India have set a 76-run target for Australia to win the Indore Test. Can India rewrite history by denying Australia a famous on Day 3 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium?