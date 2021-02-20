India vs England: Team India trains in Motera ahead of 3rd Test against England - Watch

The stage is set for an enthralling day/night Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad as India get ready to play the third Test against England with the pink ball starting from Thursday next week. The series is currently tied at 1-1 with the visitors winning the first Test in Chennai by 227 runs, and India winning the 2nd Test by 317 runs.

The third Test between the two sides will be a Day/Night affair and will be played at the world's biggest stadium - Motera. Ahead of the encounter, Team India trained at the stadium, a short video of which was posted on BCCI's official Twitter account.

The BCCI also shared some stills of India's training session on Twitter.

Earlier, the BCCI also uploaded a video on their official website, in which the Indian cricket stars praised the Motera stadium for its facilities.

"To be honest, to be in the word's largest stadium, we actually cannot wait to have the fans around and see the atmosphere, which will be tremendous," said flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Also read: Umesh Yadav's fitness test in 2 days, India expect another turner in 3rd Test

"All the boys loved it, I think, for us, it took almost one hour to get used to the size of the ground, the kind of facilities it has provided us, I feel really, really proud that we have this in India, where we can host so many people and we can have wonderful games here.

"To be honest, I have not seen a gym connected to my dressing room... for the first time I think I have seen a gym connected to the dressing room, which is fantastic. I can't thank the GCA enough and all the people who have worked really hard to make a stadium so wonderful that we can't wait to actually come back again and play here," he said.