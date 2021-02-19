India vs England: Umesh Yadav's fitness test in 2 days, India expect another turner in Ahmedabad
Senior speedster Umesh Yadav's fitness test, which will be conducted in two days time, will determine if he can join Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma in a three-prong India pace attack for the upcoming Day/Night Test against England.
The Test, which will be played with the pink ball, will start here on February 24.
It is learnt that the Indian team management wants to play to its strength and there could be a turner on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel ready to exploit the conditions to the fullest.
With Ashwin and Axar accounting for 15 of the 20 wickets in the second Test, India, keeping in mind the swinging pink ball under lights, might drop Kuldeep Yadav and include a third pacer.
Bumrah automatically comes back after rest and the toss-up will be between Umesh and Mohammed Siraj for the third pacer's slot.
"Umesh's fitness test will happen in a couple of days time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Friday.
Umesh was ruled out during the second Test against Australia in Melbourne last December due to a calf muscle injury.
He has been an effective bowler on Indian tracks and was menacing during the country's inaugural Day/Night Test in Kolkata.
However, it will be interesting to see how dry the Motera wicket is considering there could be dew.
"Look, it doesn't matter if the ball is red or pink. If you keep a dry wicket, ball will turn and extra lacquer won't be of any consequence," a former India spinner said when asked for his opinion.
"However, if there is dew then obviously the ball will start skidding and it might just be good for batting. So that can't be discounted," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umesh Yadav's fitness test in 2 days, India expect another turner in 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They've got the only Tendulkar perhaps money can buy: Chopra on MI buying Arjun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'100 percent commitment,' Harbhajan expresses gratitude to KKR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We can be very confident if pink ball moves, and it's seamer-friendly: Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Woke up around midnight, didn't know how much ₹15 cr is': RCB's biggest buy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Looking forward to play under Kohli, with AB de Villiers - Maxwell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer tweets a screenshot from NASA TV to describe Indian pitches and bowlers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt like I was world's loneliest guy': Kohli says he went through depression
- "Yes, I did," was Virat Kohli's response when asked whether he had suffered from depression at the time in a conversation with former England first-class cricketer and a renowned commentator Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCB allows its players to play in IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa: Australia got facts wrong over canceled tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng: Hardik feels 'surreal' to be at world's largest cricket stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox