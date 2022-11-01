‘Team India will…’: Sourav Ganguly makes bold T20 World Cup 2022 prediction for Rohit Sharma and Co.

With Team India losing to South Africa in their recent T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, many fans and experts have begun to question the credentials of Rohit Sharma and co. But former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels that the side can reach the final in Australia. Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's Annual General Meeting, Ganguly said, "India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing good. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play finals. Let them qualify, after that they will play last two games. That can be anyone's game."

Ganguly also wished his brother Snehashish luck, who will now be leading CAB. The CAb was given to the new administration from Monday, October 31. "This is the new team to lead CAB. All of them are very much experienced. We hope they will do good. I don't have to give any suggestions to them. They all know what to do. They will do good. Next year there is World Cup. Not difficult to organise World Cup", the former BCCI chief said.

The 50-year-old also stated that he hoped that the office bearers would help the Bengal cricketers. "Bengal is doing good. Every time they play good cricket. I hope new office bearers will also do good for the players. There are a lot of talents in Bengal cricket team like Shahbaz Ahmed, Shami is also playing. Mukesh Kumar is there", he said.

Shami is currently with the Indian cricket team in Australia. The veteran pacer bagged a wicket during the opening win vs Pakistan, followed by another against Netherlands. He was also India's best bowler during the defeat vs South Africa, taking one wicket in four overs and conceding 13 runs.

Ganguly also recently stepped down as BCCI chief on October 18 in Mumbai, with Roger Binny elected as the new President.

