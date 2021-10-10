'Tears are rolling out': Fans disappointed as Suresh Raina not included in CSK playing XI against DC in Qualifier 1

Chennai Super Kings won the toss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. They opted to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. However, to everyone’s surprise, CSK didn't include Suresh Raina in the line-up as they decided to carry on with an unchanged playing XI.

Raina, who has been struggling with poor form in the UAE leg, last played against Rajasthan Royals and scored just 3 runs off 5 deliveries. Since then, he has been benched and this is the third game in a row that he missed out. Interestingly, this is the first time CSK is competing in the playoffs without Raina, despite his presence in the squad.

The reason behind Raina’s non-selection is yet unknown but Chennai fans have certainly lost their calm which is pretty evident on social media. The Twitterati are not pleased to know that CSK aren’t playing their all-time top-scorer in the knockout stages, in today’s all-important clash.

Here are the reactions:

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who became the second oldest captain in IPL playoffs after Rahul Dravid in 2013, said, “Whatever games we have played so far, the guys felt there was a bit of help for the seamers initially, it's a tough wicket, but it could get better later on. We try to keep it simple, irrespective of any game. We analyse our shortcomings and it has helped us. We're playing the same eleven.”

Delhi Capitals on the other hand have made a change to their line-up. All-rounder Ripal Patel has been replaced by English pacer Tom Curran.

“We are fine with the toss, but we'd have bowled first. Slightly nervous, but it's part and parcel of the game. One change for us - Ripal Patel goes out, Tom Curran comes in. When you win games, the confidence level is high, but we'll not take the match lightly,” said DC captain Pant at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.