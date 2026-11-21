KL Rahul's patient knock of 136 has put India in command of the Wellington Test against New Zealand. With this latest ton, Rahul also became the first Indian opener to score centuries in all SENA countries.

KL Rahul scored 136 in the first innings of the Wellington Test against New Zealand. (AP) more less

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Speaking about his 13th Test ton after the close of play on Day 3, Rahul said he is reaping the rewards of resisting the temptation to play at every ball. He added that he has now learnt to stay patient.

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Rahul was shuffled across in the batting order in the early phase of his career, and the last two years have seen him cement his place as an opener, especially after the retirement of former India captain Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to score Test century in all SENA countries

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{{^usCountry}} "I don't think technique was an issue. How I thought about the game and all of that has evolved over time. Obviously, the more you play, you recognise there are mistakes you make and how you can get better. With experience, it's just lucky that I could change that around, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't think technique was an issue. How I thought about the game and all of that has evolved over time. Obviously, the more you play, you recognise there are mistakes you make and how you can get better. With experience, it's just lucky that I could change that around, {{/usCountry}}

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"During those 15 months in the middle order, I developed a habit of putting bat on ball. In seaming conditions, having less contact between bat and ball could be the best approach,” he added.

Rahul is just the second Asian opening batter to achieve the milestone of scoring a hundred in each SENA nation. Over the years, the 34-year-old has made a name for himself by raising his game in foreign conditions.

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Before the Test series against New Zealand, the right-hander also played an unofficial Test for India A against New Zealand A. However, disappointment followed as Rahul returned with scores of 0 and 4.

“Feels really awesome actually to be able to achieve something like that. I've been here for a good three or four months. Spent a lot of time in the nets when I got here. Unfortunately, I didn't get many runs in that India A game. That's why I'd come here to get some game time,” Rahul said.

“But I used the time in the nets and tried to figure out how I could give myself the best chance to succeed in these conditions. There's a lot of test cricket under me, a lot of experiences, good and bad. I had very clear plans before I came here for how I wanted to play. I'm happy that I could go out there and do that and get the results in the first innings. When you work hard, that translates into performances and runs,” he added.

First appearance

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Rahul, who made his Test debut in 2014, had to wait 12 years to play his first Test in New Zealand. And the contest proved fruitful, as the opener scored a century, putting India in a dominant position.

India ended Day 3 of the first Test at 486/4, extending their lead to 118. Apart from Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Shubman Gill (98) made valuable contributions, although both missed out on well-deserved tons. Pant is unbeaten and will resume on the overnight score of 55 on Day 4.

"This was an opportunity I didn't want to lose. When you play Tests for that long, you get that opportunity to challenge yourself against the best attack," said Rahul.

Speaking about his preparation during the training sessions ahead of the first Test, Rahul said, "I wasn't looking at anything specific when I entered the nets. I just played a lot of balls to figure out what guard and positions I needed to adopt to give myself the best chance. There are no guarantees, though. I watched videos of guys who had scored runs in New Zealand earlier.

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Rahul also praised Yashavi Jaiswal, with whom he formed an opening stand of 130 with the latter scoring 85. This was the first Indian opening Test pair since Navjot Sidhu and Nayan Mongia in 1992 to form a century partnership in New Zealand.

“Jaiswal is a very hard-working cricketer. He trains very hard to be the ultra-aggressive batter that he has become. It doesn't happen by chance. We get along well off the field, and that reflects in our on-field performance,” said Rahul.