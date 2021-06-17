Teenager Shafali Verma notches highest score by an Indian woman cricketer on Test debut, breaks two more records

Teenager Shafali Verma etched her name in the record books by notching up the highest score by an Indian woman cricketer on Test debut. Shafali achieved the feat on Day 2 of the one-off Test match against England at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. Shafali broke the record of Chanderkanta Kaul who had scored 75 on her Test debut.

Shafali missed a well-deserved century when she was holed out in the deep for 96 off Kate Cross.

The right-hander, rode her luck in the final session of the second day and hit 13 fours to put India in a strong position in the Test match.

The 17-year-old not only presented the straight bat for defence with grace, she also hit a six off Nat Sciver with remarkable ease.

She also became the first Indian women cricketer to hit a six on Test debut. It was only the second six hit by an Indian woman in Test cricket.

Shafali and her opening partner Smriti Mandhana who too looked set for notching up her maiden Test ton put together India’s highest opening partnership - 167 - in Tests. They went past the 153-run partnership between Gargi Banerji and Sandhya Agarwal against Australia in Mumbai in 1984.

Earlier, England Women posted a mammoth 396 for nine in their first innings. It was the highest-ever total scored by a team against India in Test cricket.