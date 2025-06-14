Temba Bavuma's smashing response to 'doubters' after WTC win over Australia: 'Route we took playing weaker teams...'

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stayed cool and composed when the Proteas clinched the World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating Australia in the final by five wickets at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. On Day 4, South Africa's task was simple. The side needed 69 runs with eight wickets in hand. Bavuma (66) and Tristan Stubbs (8) lost their wickets quite early, but Aiden Markram (136) and David Bedingham ensured that Proteas got over the line. WTC 2025 Final: Here's what Temba Bavuma had to say about South Africa's triumph against Australia(AP)

Markram lost his wicket with South Africa just five runs away. However, the Proteas shed the chokers tag to win the contest quite comprehensively in the first session of Day 4. Speaking after the win, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said he felt the energy at Lord's, saying the crowd support made him feel like he was playing in South Africa.

With this win in the WTC final, South Africa extended their winning streak to eight Tests. Bavuma is also yet to lose a single Test as captain. After the victory, the Proteas skipper also fired shots at doubters who constantly brought up the fact that South Africa reached the final after playing against weaker teams.

"It's been a special couple of days. At some point, it felt like we were back in South Africa with all the support in the stands. We've prepared hard for this, we've worked hard for this moment. We came here with a lot of belief, I think also with a lot of doubts. We're happy that we were able to play well enough to get that type of result," said Bavuma at the post-match presentation.

"Special moment for us as a team, special moment for the people back home. Probably it'll really sink in in a couple of days, but yeah, it's been special," he added.

This is just South Africa's second senior men's ICC title. It was the first ICC title win for the Proteas after 1998 when they emerged victorious in the ICC Knockout Trophy 1998. South Africa have always had to fight the ‘chokers’ tag as they have kept failing at the semi-finals or final hurdle.

However, in the WTC final against Australia, there were no signs of nerves as Bavuma, along with Aiden Markram, helped the Proteas chase down 282.

"I think obviously it was us as a team, we've been wanting this. We've been knocking at that door, being relentless, getting ourselves into positions where we can be in the finals. We've gone through the heartache, we've gone through the disappointment, seen it with past players who've come before us. The sun is on us at the moment; that responsibility, we've been carrying it and hopefully, this is one of many," said Bavuma.

"Us as a team, we got ourselves into the final. There were doubters as to the route that we took, supposedly playing weaker teams. We're happy that we were able to perform like this, and hopefully, that kind of squashes that. I think for us as a country, here's an opportunity for us to, as divided as we are at times, forget all of that, rejoice at this moment and just be one. I'm sure the people back home will be celebrating it with us, and you can trust that we'll be celebrating it massively as well," he added.

‘There was controversy surrounding Kagiso Rabada’

Temba Bavuma also praised Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram, who played crucial roles in helping the Proteas end the ICC title jinx and win the WTC. Rabada finished with nine wickets in the summit clash, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Heading into the final against Australia, controversy surrounded Rabada, with many fans wondering whether Cummins and Co. will sledge the pacer using his recent drug use case, in which he served a one-month provisional suspension.

"KG is a massive player. A couple of days ago, I went to the ICC World of Fame inductees; I think in a couple of years, KG will be one of those guys. He came into the game, and there was controversy behind him. He was motivated to do what he needed to do, and like a champion, he came and did what he did," said Bavuma.

Speaking about Markram, the South Africa opening batter played a knock of 136 to help Proteas get over the line. Heading into the final innings, Markram was on a pair but he played one of the most memorable knocks in the history of ICC finals.

"A couple of months ago people were asking why Aiden was in the team. I think stats are important, but character is something that we look at, and a guy like Aiden carries all those traits. We knew in the second innings we were going to have to come out and play and he did it in true Aiden fashion," said Bavuma.

"Again, another massive player for us. Character has been a big thing for us as a team and those two guys are the ones who carry that," he added.