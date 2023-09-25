Tendulkar, Rohit lead reactions as cricket fraternity salutes Harmanpreet's Team India on historic gold at Asian Games

Blistering knocks from Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues followed by Titas Sadhu's bowling heroics powered Team India to a famous win over Sri Lanka in the final of the women's cricket event at the Asian Games on Monday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. registered a thrilling 19-run win to clinch a historic gold medal for Team India at the continental tournament in Hangzhou.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a special message for Harmanpreet and Co. after India clinched a historic gold at the Asian Games(PTI/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and India's men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma congratulated Harmanpreet and Co. for rewriting history at the Asian Games by winning the second gold medal for the Indian contingent. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after the Indian cricket team's gold medal triumph at the Asian Games, Master Blaster Tendulkar shared a special message for the Women In Blue.

ALSO READ: Mandhana, Titas Sadhu shine as India claim historic Asian Games gold in women's cricket with win against Sri Lanka

'Winning gold at Asian Games is an extraordinary feat'

“What a remarkable achievement by our Women’s Cricket Team! Winning gold at the Asian Games is an extraordinary feat. Continue to soar to greater heights!,” Tendulkar wrote. Former India spinner Harbhajan extended his wishes to the women's team after the Indian contingent elevated their medal tally to 11 with two gold, three silver and six bronze at the Asian Games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What an ecstatic moment for Indian sports ! The Indian Women's Team has clinched the GOLD MEDAL at the #AsianGames2023! Their commitment, teamwork, & talent have made the entire nation proud. Let's celebrate this incredible achievement & continue to support our champions!,” Harbhajan Singh said. Legendary spinner Kumble also lauded the Indian women's team following their impressive win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash. "A great performance by the Indian women's cricket team at the Asian Games final! Well deserved victory, Team India! Congratulations!," India's highest-wicket taker added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the match, opener Mandhana scored 46 off 45 balls while Rodrigues played a stroke-filled knock of 42 in 40 balls to help India post 116-7 in 20 overs. Leading the bowling attack for the Women In Blue in the final, Sadhu bagged three wickets and leaked just 6 runs in 4 overs as Sri Lanka mustered 97-8 to lose the final by 19 runs. Match-winner Sadhu was also named Player of the Match in the final of the inaugural Under-19 women's T20 World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON