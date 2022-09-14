Tendulkar's story: I was confused why my car wasn't accelerating beyond 25 mph…

The aura of former India captain Sachin Tendulkar remains as strong as ever among his fans. People around the world still want to know about the great India cricketer, his life away from cricket and other memories. True to the passion of his fans, the 49-year old doesn't disappoint and shares interesting anecdotes every now and then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though cricket remains his greatest passion, Tendulkar is also very passionate about driving cars. Talking to cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube channel, the former India cricketer shared his fandom for driving cars and some memories related to them.

"For me, like how bat is an extension of my arms, car is an extension of what your(my) thoughts are, how you plan to drive...," Tendulkar explained.

He opened up about an incident involving his wife Anjali at Heathrow Airport in London. He and his friend were going to the airport to receive Anjali when they realized that the car they were travelling in, wasn't accelerating as much as they would have wanted. Later they realised what was wrong with the car and burst out laughing in embarrassment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Anjali was about to land in London. My friend and I were sitting in the car and we saw that the gauge showed that the fuel tank was almost empty. So we went quickly and got the tank filled. But while we were going to the airport, I realised that the car wasn't accelerating beyond 25 mph, and it was confusing."

"Then we realised that in a diesel-supported car, we had filled petrol. I kept sitting in the car for one hour outside the Heathrow airport and kept on pressing the accelerator slightly to ensure that the car wouldn't stop at least until we reached home," shared Tendulkar.

The legendary cricketer is currently captaining India Legends in the second edition of ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON