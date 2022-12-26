‘Tension must have been unbelievable but…’: Sunil Gavaskar makes massive remark on R Ashwin's match-winning knock

Player of the Match Ravichandran Ashwin led India to victory by three wickets in a thrilling encounter against Bangladesh in the second Test match on Sunday. Ashwin delivered an all-round performance as the visitors clinched the series 2-0. He scalped six wickets and also scored a crucial 54 runs in the match. In the fourth innings of the match, he was the highest run-getter for Team India as he hit 42 off 62 balls and stitched a match-winning 71 runs partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the eighth wicket to help India win the Test match.

India were reeling under pressure at 74/7 with all-rounder Axar Patel dismissed after scoring a gritty 34 off 69 balls, the highest till that stage for the visitors while chasing a small target of 145 runs. It was then that Ashwin walked in to bat and grabbed victory from the jaws of an impending defeat.

Ashwin who has five hundreds to his name in Test cricket, received rich accolades from various quarters for his incredible all-round performance and his partnership with the bat alongside Iyer. In an interaction with Sony Sports, Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Ashwin and Iyer for holding their nerves under immense pressure and helping India to a memorable win.

“They both look utterly calm there. The tension must have been unbelievable out there. But somebody like Ashwin; he has been a fantastic cricketer. People only talk about his bowling but he has got five hundreds and he showed how he got those. Terrific innings from him and a great partnership with Shreyas Iyer,” said Gavaskar.

“They took their scoring opportunities. They were not afraid of playing their shots, with Iyer in particular. That lofted shot over extra cover was brilliantly executed, forcing the bowler to bowl a little bit short,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded the Player of the Series for being the highest run-getter with 222 runs in two matches at an average of 74.00.

