'Test match on steroids': India smash fastest fifty in Test cricket; check 5 quickest team half-centuries of all time

India registered the fastest-ever half-century in history of Test cricket, getting there off just 18 balls as Rohit Sharma's team went on a rampage against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Kanpur on Monday. After Day 2 and 3 were washed out without a ball bowled, India, understanding the importance of points in the World Test Championship came out all guns blazing. They took a little over a session to bowl out Bangladesh for 233, and then just three overs to race to 53 without loss to send the Green Park audience in total frenzy. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal began the onslaught, creaming a hat-trick of boundaries in the first over off over bowled by Hasan Mahmud, before the skipper took strike. And the first ball he faced, Rohit launched pacer Khaled Ahmed over long off. The distance on the ball was so much that it landed in one of the 'shamiyanas'; the ball remained there for a bit, causing a temporary halt in play before it was finally retrieved. None of that mattered to Rohit though, as he plunged into the next delivery, unleashing his famous pull shot for a second consecutive six. Jaiswal finished the over with his fourth boundary of the innings.

The third over began with a bit of drama. Rohit inside edged the ball, but Bangladesh, to the surprise of the onlookers decided against the DRS despite showing some interest. This spurred Rohit, to the extent that he bludgeoned the next ball, clearing long on comfortably. From there, it was Jaiswal's turn to take over as he went six, four, four to make it 22 off the over. With that India got to rewrite the record books, surpassing the previous best record held by England (26 balls) against West Indies. India now also hold the record for most sixes (91) struck by a team in a calendar year.

"This is not just Test cricket. This is Test match on steroids," exclaimed Dinesh Karthik on air.

Here are the fastest team fifties recorded in Test cricket:

3.0 overs (18 balls) - India vs BAN, 2024*

4.2 overs (26 balls) – England vs WI, 2024

4.3 overs (27 balls) - England vs SA, 1994

5.0 overs (30 balls) - England vs SL, 2002

5.2 overs (32 balls) - Sri Lanka vs PAK, 2004

Rohit perished shortly after but that didn't stop Jaiswal from leaving Bangladesh shellshocked. Jaiswal reached his half-centuries off just 31 balls, three deliveries behind Rishabh Pant. As their batting juggernaut continued, India also brought up their 100 off 10.1 overs, surpassing their previous best of getting there in 12.2 overs.

All this transpired after Jasprit Bumrah sprang into action early as play finally resumed after a break of two days. Slightly off colour on Day 1, where Akash Deep dictated terms with the ball for India, Bumrah showed his true class, finishing with 3/50. He dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim with a ball that moved back in like a bullet before getting Mehidy Hasan Miraz out caught at first slip. Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket each; as did Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up his 300th wicket and Bangladesh's last of the inning.