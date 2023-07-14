Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Du Plessis departs for duck
- Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket 2023 Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of TSK vs LAKR, in Dallas.
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Texas Super Kings face LA Knight Riders in the opener of Major League Cricket 2023, on Friday, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Texas have a good squad depth, boasting the strong batting lineup consisting of Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway. Meanwhile, LA have Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine in their bowling department. The match is expected to be batting friendly, and there could be equal assistance for pacers and spinners too.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:37 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: OUT!
A full toss by Ali, at the stumps and Milanta doesn't time it well! He sends it directly to mid on for a catch!
Milantha c Narine b Ali 17 (14)
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:29 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: SIX!
A short delivery by Russell, on middle and leg stump. Milantha clobbers it over deep square leg for a six!
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:17 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: FOUR! TOP SHOT!
Back of a length delivery by Russell, outside off. Conway laps it past short fine leg in style! FOUR!
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:14 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: No run, TSK 13/1 (2)
Back of a length delivery by Ferguson, outside off. Conway is beaten on the outside edge.
TSK: 13/1 (2)
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:10 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: OUT!!! BIG WICKET!
EARLY BREAKTHROUGH!
A full delivery by Ferguson, outside off. Du Plessis goes for it, but fails to connect well and it nicks off the toe end to Chand for a catch at short extra cover!
Du Plessis c Chand b Ferguson 0 (1)
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:08 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: First boundary!
A full length delivery by Ali, in on middle and leg. Conway smacks it over square leg for a four! FIRST BOUNDARY OF MLC!
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:06 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: No run to begin!
A dot ball to begin with! A full length delivery by Ali, outside off. Conway drives it to extra cover. No run.
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:05 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: The action begins!
Conway and Du Plessis open for TSK as the action begins! Ali to bowl the first over for LAKR!
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 05:55 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Playing XIs
TSK: Conway (WK), Du Plessis (C), Milantha, Miller, Milind, SAntner, Bravo, Savage, Coetzee, Mohsin, Theron
LAKR: Guptill, Chand, Malhotra (WK), Nitish, Rossouw, Russell, Narine (C), Ferguson, Corne, Ali, Zampa
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 05:53 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: What did the captains say?
After winning the toss, LAKR captain Narine said, "We gonna have a bowl first, we are not sure what's going to happen. A lot of preperation is needed and we did a fantastic job. There's a guy called Kumar, he bats in the middle-order, he is good."
Meanwhile, TSK captain Du Plessis said, "It does look a really good surface. In the first two overs, we have to assess what kind of a score would be good. It's remarkable that the kind of overseas talent that this tournament has brought together. The interesting part will be to see the local boys."
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 05:39 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: LAKR win toss!
LAKR captain Narine has won the toss and opted to field.
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 05:37 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: First season
The first season of MLS 2023 will see a total of 110 players, representing six teams. There are as many as 51 internationals, with each team allowed to have a maximum of nine international player in the squad and can field upto six overseas in the playing XI.
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 05:29 AM
Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's MLC 2023 opener in Dallas! Stay tuned folks!