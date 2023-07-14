Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Du Plessis departs for duck

Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Texas Super Kings face LA Knight Riders in the opener of Major League Cricket 2023, on Friday, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Texas have a good squad depth, boasting the strong batting lineup consisting of Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway. Meanwhile, LA have Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine in their bowling department. The match is expected to be batting friendly, and there could be equal assistance for pacers and spinners too.

Major League Cricket 2023 Live Score Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders