'Thank you for the memories': Warner's heartfelt social media post suggests end of run with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

When David Warner did not turn out for Sunrisers Hyderabad after the first two matches of the UAE-leg, it was perhaps a signal that the franchise could well be done with him. And the Australia batsman all but confirmed the speculation through a post on social media, where he posted a warm and heartfelt note, suggesting the end of his run with SRH.

"Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100 percent. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all," Warner said in a post on Instagram.

Warner has been one of not only SRH's best batsman, but also an all-time IPL great. With 5449 runs, Warner is fifth in the list of IPL's highest-run getters and the only overseas batsman in the top five, ahead of legends Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. He is the only player to win the Orange Cap three times – the most by any player in the IPL.

Warner led SRH to an IPL title back in 2016 but things turned awry in 2018 when he was not part of the tournament due to his involvement in the 2018 ball tampering scandal. The following year in 2019, Warner returned to the IPL with aplomb, amassing 692 runs at an average of 69.20, hitting a century and eight fifties. In 2020, Warner was equally good, scoring 548 runs.

But he failed to keep going in IPL 2021, where after suffering five defeats in the first six matches, Warner was stripped as captain of the team and replaced by Kane Williamson. Furthermore, he did not feature in SRH's XI in the very next match, leading to widespread speculation as far as his future with the franchise is concerned.

Warner played the first two matches for SRH of the UAE leg, but following scores of 2 and 0, was left out again. In one of the matches, Warner did not even come to the ground and stayed back at his hotel.