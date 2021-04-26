‘Thank you so much’: Twitter salutes Pat Cummins for donating $ 50,000 to PM Cares fund for fight against Covid-19

Pat Cummins on Tuesday came forward to help India in the ongoing battle against Covid-19. The Australian quick, who is currently a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021, has donated an amount of $ 50,000 in PM Cares Fund, ‘specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals.’

Cummins took to social media and expressed his concern over the rising cases in India. He also encouraged his fellow IPL players to come forward and contribute.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals,” Cummins said in his post.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

Cummins’ post went viral on social media as the Twitterati lauded the Australian cricketer for his wonderful gesture. Here are some of the reactions:

Cummins gesture came after a few of his compatriots pulled out of the ongoing season of the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that two Australian players – Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson – have flown back due to personal reasons. Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye opted out of the ongoing tournament on Sunday.