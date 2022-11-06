'Thank you South Africa. You guys are very big 'chokers': Akhtar's cheap shot after Pakistan qualify for WC semifinals

In a dramatic turn of events, South Africa lost to Netherlands by 13 runs in their last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. With the loss, Proteas opened doors for Pakistan's qualification into the semi-final. As things turned out, Pakistan made the most of the opportunity and cruised into the semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

Cricket experts and fans had already signed off Pakistan and before Sunday, it indeed looked almost impossible for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals. But the stars aligned exactly in the way Babar Azam and Co. would have wanted. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was equally surprised by the turn of events. He was bewildered by South Africa's ouster from the tournament. "Wow. How did that happen?," the 47 year-old posted on Twitter.

Akhtar further bluntly called South Africa 'chokers' and thanked them for giving Pakistan a chance to reach the semi-final.

"I have just woken up. Thank You South Africa!, You guys are very big 'chokers'. I am calling you chokers because you have given Pakistan another chance, I thank you for that. India is already through, now all Pakistan needs to do is to go out there and win this game(against Bangladesh). I don't think Pakistan deserved a chance after losing to Zimbabwe but Pakistan has now got a lifeline, a lottery because of which Pakistan can now qualify. Do or Die situation for Bangladesh and Pakistan," said Akhtar in a video on Twitter.

"I think Bangladeshis are great people, great nation but we need this World Cup, We need to see India once all over again," he concluded.

Meanwhile Team India have also qualified for the semi-final. But they are aiming to win against Zimbabwe in their last match of Super 12 stage and thus top Group 2. In such scenario, Men in Blue will then face England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval on November 10, Thursday while Pakistan will face New Zealand in the other semi-final if India tops its group.

