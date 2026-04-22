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‘Thanks for being soft’: Rishabh Pant cracks at Simon Doull after blasting LSG batters in fourth straight IPL loss

Despite the loss, Rishabh Pant still had enough humour left to slip in a cheeky comment for presenter Simon Doull during the post-match chat.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 11:39 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Rishabh Pant did not hold back as he aimed fire at the batting unit after Lucknow Super Giants suffered a fourth-straight defeat in IPL 2026, going down by 40 runs to the Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. It was also their seventh consecutive defeat at the venue — equalling the third-worst streak in IPL history. Yet, at the end of it all, Pant still had enough humour left to slip in a cheeky comment for presenter Simon Doull during the post-match chat.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant gestures during the 2026 IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium(AFP)

All the talk around Ekana being a chasing-friendly venue since 2023 fell flat as LSG struggled to hunt down a modest target of 160. The pace unit — Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav — had set it up beautifully for the hosts, but the batting unit failed to respond, collapsing for just 119 with two overs to spare.

“I think it is difficult to explain,” a despondent Pant told Doull, initially avoiding eye contact. “Our batting is letting us down. We have to look for answers within. We could have taken more time, but I’m not making excuses. Our bowlers did a fantastic job, but our batting let us down.”

ALSO READ: LSG botch Jadeja-Ferreira mix-up as Rishabh Pant stumbles, fumbles and turns run-out into bizarre chaos

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Thanks for being soft’: Rishabh Pant cracks at Simon Doull after blasting LSG batters in fourth straight IPL loss
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