LSG botch Jadeja-Ferreira mix-up as Rishabh Pant stumbles, fumbles and turns run-out into bizarre chaos

Lucknow Super Giants were spot on with their bowling plans on Wednesday in their IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. The pace trio of Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav picked up two wickets each, vindicating the decision to bowl first at home. However, amid the disciplined bowling display, the innings also witnessed a moment of absolute chaos, with captain Rishabh Pant at the centre of a bizarre run-out blunder. Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, attempts unsuccessfully to run Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira out during the IPL 2026 match (AP)

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 15th over when Ravindra Jadeja tucked a slower delivery from Mayank Yadav towards square leg. Jadeja completed the first run and immediately called for a second, only to change his mind midway and send back Donovan Ferreira, who had already crossed the halfway mark.

LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026

Nicholas Pooran reacted quickly to the mix-up and aimed a throw at the striker’s end, but it went well wide. Pant rushed across to collect the ball and, in the process, inadvertently dislodged the bails. He eventually gathered the ball but stumbled and fumbled, adding to the confusion.

Pant recovered and attempted a throw to run out Ferreira, but the fielder backing up behind the already-broken stumps failed to whip them off in time, allowing the batter to survive. Jadeja, watching the sequence unfold, could not help but laugh at the bizarre chain of events.