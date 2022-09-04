'That one shot against leg-spinner...': Kaif points out Kohli's 'newly-discovered' stroke that hints at 'return to form'

Team India will face Pakistan for the second time in the 2022 Asia Cup, when both sides meet in the Super 4 stage on Sunday (September 4). Ahead of the game, the limelight is again on Virat Kohli as the star Indian batter continues bid to rediscover lost form. The Indian 33-year-old star has been among the runs in the first two matches of the Asia Cup (35 and 59*), but hasn't looked at his dominant best so far.

As India gears up for the game, however, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif noted a major difference in Kohli's gameplay, adding that it signifies that the former Indian captain might just be regaining his lost touch. Kaif pointed out a particular shot that he scored in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup, which he said was “new” in Kohli's arsenal.

"One shot was against leg-spinner, cross-batted, over mid-wicket — he doesn't hit that shot often. This is a new shot he's discovered, across the line and over mid-wicket, he doesn't use that a lot. It's visible that his form is returning, and the feel-good factor is back," Kaif pointed out, as he spoke to Sportskeeda.

Talking about Kohli's overall gameplay, Kaif said that he has “played well,” and also referenced one of his innings in the 2022 Indian Premier League to point out that the star batter was “never out of rhythm.”

"He's played well so far. It's been a really good comeback, something to be happy about. You see, when Virat Kohli wasn't scoring runs, people's prayers were with him... People were worried but no one said, ‘Virat Kohli is finished’", said Kaif.

“Everyone believed he was a class batter. Yes, his form wasn't clicking for a long time, but he never looked out of rhythm. Even when he played the IPL, I remember he scored 72 not out against Gujarat Titans, even hit a six against Rashid Khan, he was in rhythm there as well.”

On his return to the Indian team after over a month-long break from the game, Kohli scored a steady 35 to stabilise the Indian innings after the early blow of KL Rahul (who was dismissed on a first-ball duck). Talking about the innings, as well as the important half-century knock against Hong Kong in the group stage, Kaif said, "Sometimes it happens that there's a long phase where there are no big knocks but these two innings — got nicely set against Pakistan, got through the phase where their fast-bowlers were bowling well, and in the last match, he batted very attacking, hit sixes as well.”

