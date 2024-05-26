'That's one thing India have been missing massively': Doull points out glaring loophole in Rohit Sharma’s T20 WC squad

The T20 World Cup is scheduled for June 2, and will be held in the USA and West Indies. All eyes will once again be on Team India, who will have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the forefront. India last won an ICC title in 2013 and will be hoping to end the trophy drought. Simon Doull pointed out a loophole in India's T20 World Cup squad.(File)

They came close last year in the ODI World Cup, held at home, but lost to Australia in the final. For the T20 World Cup, the selection committee named a strong squad, with some surprise exclusions.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former New Zealand player Simon Doull pointed out a glaring loophole in the Indian squad. "That's one thing India have been missing massively. Players in their top-five, six, who can bowl a couple of bowlers in T20 cricket," he said.

Doull also made a huge prediction for the Indian squad, post-T20 World Cup. "Now if you look at the side that's going down to the Caribbean and post that tournament, if you take away what we think you take away and all of a sudden you got Abhishek and Ruturaj at the top, or Jaiswal or Shubman or whoever you like. I think SKY stays in and about. But you might have a couple of guys, Shivam Dube stays, couple guys who can bowl two or three overs in that top five. That then becomes crucial and then you can bat deeper and pick four genuine bowlers, and then you have 2-3 all-rounders who can do the job, two of whom are in your top-five," he added.

In the squad for the T20 World Cup, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named as reserves. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has returned and is one of the two spin specialists with Kuldeep Yadav. The all-rounders selected are Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, with Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit umrah and Mohammed Siraj forming the pace battery.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the wicketkeepers, with Rohit, Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube as the specialist batters.