'That's what he did with that cameo': Sunil Gavaskar expects 'more fours and sixes' from MS Dhoni as IPL 2021 progresses

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was pleased to see MS Dhoni showing glimpses of his destructive self during Chennai Super Kings' game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Dhoni played a cameo of 17 off eight balls, hitting two fours and a six before Eoin Morgan took a spectacular catch to cut short his outing. Gavaskar admitted he saw something special in Dhoni's knock and believes the CSK captain will get the bog shots going as he makes progress in the tournament.

"It is (special). The whole of India loves watching him bat. He has got something special. The more he gets to bat, the better he is going to be as the tournament progresses. And we will probably see a lot more sixes and boundaries coming off his bat the more we saw him bat at No. 4 or No. 5," Gavaskar told Star Sports after CSK's 18-run win over KKR.

Dhoni walked in at the fall of Moeen Ali's wicket. The England all-rounder has scored 25 off 12 balls before getting out stumped off the bowling of Sunil Narine. With the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu padded up, Dhoni walked in to bat at No. 4 and opened his account with a four off Narine, the first boundary he has hit off the spinner in any form of cricket. The CSK captain took Prasidh Krishna for a four and a six to signal his intent but a terrific piece of fielding from the KKR captain at cover pulled off a stunning catch to send Dhoni back.

Gavaskar feels it was the right move as it allowed Dhoni and CSK to gain momentum despite a wicket falling. "He sussed up the situation very well. He realised that more than Rayudu, Raina or Jadeja, he was needed to keep the momentum going. That's what he did with that little cameo of an innings. He made sure CSK didn't take their foot off the accelerator," he added.