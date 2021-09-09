‘…that’s why he’s found a place for himself’: Chief selector Sharma explains why Ashwin was named in T20 WC squad

Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma on Wednesday explained why off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin was named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the squad which left the cricket fans startled. Ashwin was back in the white-ball setup while the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal missed the flight for the ICC mega event. Also, former India skipper MS Dhoni was named team’s mentor for the tournament.

While addressing a virtual presser on Wednesday, Chetan Sharma stated that good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) went in favour of Ashwin as hence, he was named in the squad.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has been playing in the IPL regularly. He has performed well there. When you go into the World Cup, you need an off-spinner, everyone has an idea that the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there,” said Sharma during a virtual press conference.

“Spinners will get assistance so having an off-spinner holds the key. Washington Sundar is injured and Ashwin is an asset for the team. He has performed well in the IPL so that is why he has found a place for himself in the squad,” he added.

Ashwin will begin its campaign in the showpiece event against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. He had last played a T20I against West Indies in July 2017. The off-spinner had been side-lined after the 2017 Champions Trophy when the then selection committee, together with Kohli, took a call to consciously look for wrist spinners.

Also missing out is Shikhar Dhawan, who recently led India's limited-overs side in Sri Lanka for six matches.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.