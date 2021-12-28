'The 2007, 2011 teams had that': Gavaskar identifies 'key' area of concern India must address to win next two World Cups

With back-to-back World Cups approaching, the Indian cricket team would be keen to end their ICC title drought and lay their hands on one, if not both - the T20 World Cup next year and the 50-over World Cup in 2023. It has been eight long years since India last won an ICC title when they beat England to win the 2013 Champions Trophy. Ever since, despite coming close on several occasions, an ICC trophy has always eluded the Men in Blue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team received a major jolt in the T20 World Cup two months ago in the UAE when it suffered an exit before the semi-finals, which is why the coming two World Cups become all the more crucial. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who was part of India's first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983, has pointed out a key area which promises to boost India's chances of winning the next two World Cups.

Underlining the one key aspect which the Indian team of 1983, 2007 and 2011 World Cups, Gavaskar feels Team India needs to get this one particular department sorted if they are to be at the top of the world again.

"It was a squad of 14 players and one manager and we conquered the cricketing world. There were no field restrictions then, no limitations on the number of bouncers too and the red ball in English conditions which hardly stopped moving even after the shine was gone," Gavaskar said about India's 1983 World Cup winning team while writing in his column for Mid-Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"That team were full of all-rounders and that is the key especially in limited overs cricket. Even the 2007 and 2011 teams had batsmen who could bowl and bowlers who were no bunnies with the bat. If India can find two all-rounders, then we will have a better chance in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 and in the 50 overs Cup at home in India in 2023."

When it comes to all-rounders, the current Indian team doesn't have too many options to look up to. Their premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is out rehabilitating at the NCA, while Shardul Thakur is slowly getting there. Young Venkatesh Iyer showed his capability in the IPL but is yet to be tested at the highest level. Surely, India need to add more depth in the all-rounders department with several ICC events lined up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}