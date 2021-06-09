Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'The best bowling line-up to travel to all conditions': Former NZ captain lauds India's bowling ahead of WTC final
cricket

'The best bowling line-up to travel to all conditions': Former NZ captain lauds India's bowling ahead of WTC final

India boast a strong pace battery, which, according to former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, makes them one of the strongest Test teams.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Are we looking at four of India's best Test pacers? (Getty Images)

The final chapter of the ICC World Test Championship is about to unveil in which two heavyweights – Virat Kohli’s India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand – will square off against each other. The much-awaited finale begins from June 18 in Southampton and fans are eagerly waiting to witness an epic battle for the ultimate title.

While the Indian players are about to begin their training for the summit clash following their quarantine in Hilton Hotel, New Zealand are preparing for the second and the final Test against the hosts after the first game ended in a draw at Lord’s.

Both teams would pit their strongest playing XI against each other. Since the encounter will take place in England, the focus will highly be on the pacers. India boast a strong pace battery which, according to former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, makes them one of the strongest Test teams.

While speaking with Sports Today, McCullum said the current bowling attack is India’s most-rounded in Test cricket, given the firepower in the pace battery and the brilliance of the spinners.

“I can only really talk about the time I was around the international game. India have had the likes of Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath but I think in the last 20 years would have to be close to their best seam-bowling line-up. And then spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin as well. I think, it's probably the most-rounded bowling line-up and is probably the best bowling line-up to probably travel to all conditions,” McCullum told sports today.

The WTC final ends on June 22 after which the Indian squad will stay back in England and practice for the five-match Test series against England which is scheduled to be played in August. In the meantime, another Indian team will be travelling to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

