Sometimes we didn't want to see each other: MSK Prasad on his arguments with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

For a large part of his tenure as chief selector of the Indian cricket team, MSK Prasad brought several new stars to Indian cricket - including the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have proven to be match-winners for the team. But Prasad, whose stint as the chief selector came to an end after the 2019 World Cup, often faced questions regarding him being overshadowed by India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

In a recent interaction, Prasad was once again asked about the perception that he was "too humble" in front of Kohli and Shastri.

"There was a perception that you were too humble in front of someone like Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. People can’t imagine how you could win arguments against such aggressive professionals?" Prasad was asked in an interaction on cricket.com.

In response, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman revealed that he often engaged in arguments with both Kohli and Shastri, but added that all of them are professionals and understand the role they needed to play for the benefit of the team.

"You ask them what kind of arguments we had. Sometimes, we didn’t want to see each other (after meetings) but the beauty of them is that the next morning when we would meet, they would recognize and acknowledge that there is (merit in the) point we made," Prasad revealed.

"I am a management student and know how to manage. People want me to blame someone publicly? Why should I do that because it is my family? I may like or dislike decisions even at home in my family but can I come out and say something publicly?" Prasad added.

"Virat and Ravi will tell you about that (how we used to have heated debates). Just because we didn’t have differences publicly doesn’t mean that we were succumbing to them. Who knows how we have convinced them on so many issues," he signed off.