The calm behind the storm named Mukul Choudhary

Kolkata: It was not supposed to unfold this way. Chasing 182, Lucknow Super Giants were 128/7, their hopes thinning with every dot ball. The equation—54 runs off 24 deliveries—felt less like a target and more like a formality. Kolkata Knight Riders were finally sensing some closure, perhaps at the cost of complacency. Possibly because in the middle stood a 21-year-old playing just his third IPL game, his second under lights, who had stalled at two runs off eight balls.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary celebrates after winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (REUTERS)

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Choudhary didn’t panic though. He has never been wired that way. “I try to take the game deep,” he said later at the press conference. “If I stay till the end, I can win it.” Over the next four overs, Choudhary struck seven sixes, each more audacious than the previous, transforming inevitability into disbelief.

If the innings felt cinematic, its origins are rooted in something quieter, more resilient, a story you tend to hear more every IPL season. Choudhary was born in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, into a family that had already decided his future. His father, Dalip, had made a promise to himself long before his son was born—if he had a boy, he would make him a cricketer.

It was not a casual ambition. Dalip left his teaching job, sold his share of the family home, and moved closer to better training facilities. He ventured into unfamiliar businesses to fund the dream. His mother, Sunita, reshaped her life around her son’s schedule, eventually leaving her job to support his move to Jaipur. The odds of making it to the top are huge in a country like India, so many stories still tend to go sideways from here.

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{{^usCountry}} At the Aravalli Coaching Centre, Choudhary’s growth spurt made him a natural choice as a pacer. But coaches soon noticed a natural ability to clear boundaries with ease and duly shifted him to batting. He was still in his teens, so time wasn’t an issue. The disappointments stacked up but Choudhary’s belief didn’t waver. “One season has to click,” he kept telling himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Aravalli Coaching Centre, Choudhary’s growth spurt made him a natural choice as a pacer. But coaches soon noticed a natural ability to clear boundaries with ease and duly shifted him to batting. He was still in his teens, so time wasn’t an issue. The disappointments stacked up but Choudhary’s belief didn’t waver. “One season has to click,” he kept telling himself. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That season arrived in 2025–26. He dominated the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy, amassing 617 runs at an average near 103, striking at over 140. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he delivered cameos that resonated—an unbeaten 62 off 26 balls against Delhi among them—finishing with a strike rate nearing 200. The IPL followed, as it often does, swiftly and decisively. At the heart of this rise was the marked ability to hit sixes. “My genes are such and I am naturally built in a way that there is power in my shots, and also I do practice a lot. Everyday I hit around 100-150 sixes. For the last five-six months, I’ve been practising a lot and that has come into me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That season arrived in 2025–26. He dominated the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy, amassing 617 runs at an average near 103, striking at over 140. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he delivered cameos that resonated—an unbeaten 62 off 26 balls against Delhi among them—finishing with a strike rate nearing 200. The IPL followed, as it often does, swiftly and decisively. At the heart of this rise was the marked ability to hit sixes. “My genes are such and I am naturally built in a way that there is power in my shots, and also I do practice a lot. Everyday I hit around 100-150 sixes. For the last five-six months, I’ve been practising a lot and that has come into me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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But this skill required finesse and the cricketing nous to time those hits. He learnt that from LSG captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Justin Langer, who saw in him the potential to become “the scariest No. 6 or No. 7 in Indian cricket.” Pant helped unshackle his thoughts. “In the last match, I was not able to hit well after 4-5 balls and Rishabh bhaiya told me ‘don’t think so much, just do what you have been doing’. At the nets, Langer’s daily, focused sessions—10 to 15 minutes carved out specifically for Choudhary—added layers to his game and, perhaps more importantly, affirmed his place. “When someone like that shows faith,” Choudhary said, “you want to repay it.”

To understand this innings also requires understanding the belief behind it. It manifested last December at Ahmedabad, in a Syed Mushtaq Ali group league match against Delhi, where Choudhary had found himself batting with Rajasthan needing 25 off the final over. He brought it down to five off the last ball and told himself something simple, almost devotional: If my work has been honest, this will go for six. It did.

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That belief traveled with him—to the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, where LSG had secured him for ₹2.6 crore, and then to Kolkata, where it resurfaced when everything else seemed to falter. At Eden Gardens, the early signs were unremarkable. His first boundary came via a miscued slower bouncer dragged to deep square leg. But the next ball announced something else entirely. A missed yorker was whipped over long-on with a compact, wristy flourish that evoked the unmistakable imprint of MS Dhoni.

The comparison is not accidental. Choudhary is a self-confessed disciple of Dhoni—not only in strokeplay, but in philosophy. “I always wanted to be a finisher like him,” he said. Yet what defines Choudhary is not imitation but adaptation. Against pace, he showed fast hands and reach; against spin, composure. He refused singles and made it clear that this chase would pass through him or not at all. It sent the contest into something elemental—a greenhorn batter’s instincts against well-laid plans. By the time the final over arrived, the equation had softened to 14 runs needed before the script added one more twist: Choudhary began at the non-striker’s end.

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It could have unraveled there. But Vaibhav Arora failed to keep the strike away. With 13 required off five balls, Choudhary took guard again, briefly dropping to his haunches—a habit he uses to reduce the noise. “It helps me gather my thoughts,” he explained later. “Push everything else aside.” The next ball, short and wide, was dispatched over deep midwicket. The following two deliveries, both yorkers, produced nothing. The game teetered again. But Choudhary, by now, was operating on something deeper than momentum.

“I knew he’d miss once,” he said. The miss came in the form of a full, wide ball and Choudhary carved it over extra cover for six. The rest was procedural—a scrambled bye, a roar, and then a still moment as he sank to his knees, looking skyward, hands folded.

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