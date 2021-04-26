'The catch of every IPL tournament': Pietersen amazed by Ravi Bishnoi's catch in PBKS vs KKR game

Sunil Narine is a dangerous batsman in the shortest format of the game. If he gets going, he can change the complexion of the match very quickly. Kolkata Knight Riders decided to send Narine up the order against Punjab Kings during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2021 in hopes of taking the game away from the opposition.

However, Narine could not get going in the three balls that he faced in the IPL 2021 match. Narine tried to go for the big one off Arshdeep Singh's bowling but did not middle it and the ball went to deep mid-wicket.

Ravi Bishnoi, who was standing in the deep square leg, went running to take the catch but looked a little short of the ball. He had to travel more than 30 metres to get to the ball. Bishnoi, however, did not lose determination and dived forward to his right and took an incredible catch to dismiss Narine.

He was elated with his effort and celebrated with joy with his teammates. Watch the catch here:

Former England skipper and IPL commentator was very impressed by Bishnoi's effort as he called it the 'catch of every IPL tournament'.

KKR are in pole position after scoring 88/4 after 12 overs while chasing a target of 124. They need 36 runs off 48 balls with captain Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell at the crease.