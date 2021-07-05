Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘The day he scores, he’ll ruin the opposition’: Chopra names India youngster whose game 'takes the world by storm'

Chopra said while captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the frontrunners for the post of openers in T20 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw can be considered as a wild card option.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Aakash Chopra(Instagram / Aakash Biswas)

The year 2020 was extremely tough for young batsman Prithvi Shaw. He began with an average New Zealand tour followed by a horrific IPL season in the UAE. He was still backed for the Adelaide Test against Australia but couldn’t help himself. His on-field failures led to him being left out of the team.

After a 7-month hiatus, Prithvi is back into the side and is preparing for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka which begins on July 13 in Colombo. In the absence of regular players, who are currently touring England, the 21-year-old has a big opportunity to strengthen his case for the selection of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra also believes that the Mumbai batsman can make the job tougher for the selectors. He spoke about India’s opening combination in T20 World Cup while answering a fan’s question in his latest YouTube video.

Chopra said while captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the frontrunners for the post of Rohit Sharma’s opening partner, Prithvi can be considered as a wild card option.

“I will include a left-field selection in Prithvi Shaw as well. I am enjoying the way he plays his cricket. His brand of cricket takes the world by storm. It is not necessary that he will score runs in every match, but the day he scores, he will ruin the opposition,” Chopra said.

Chopra further opined that in the end, Rahul may get the nod to open with Rohit Sharma in the much-awaited ICC event.

“In the end, it might just be a toss-up between Rahul and Kohli. Rahul might just win that race because now Pant will definitely play; he will come in the middle order, and it is not necessary for Rahul to play in the middle order,” Chopra said.

“You can manage the lower order with Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Jaddu. I will have Rahul right at the top. If not open, then at three. If he comes at three, then Kohli opens. That's where I think things are moving.,” he added.

