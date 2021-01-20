‘Depth of Indian Cricket is scary’, De Villiers hails Pant’s knock in Brisbane, the youngster comes with amazing reply

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant stole the show on Tuesday with his courageous batting that powered India to a historic 3-wicket win against Australia at their fortress – The Gabba. Notably, this was Australia’s first loss at this venue since 1988 and India went on to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In pursuit of a 328-run target, Pant arrived at the crease when India were reduced to 167/3. He ensured that remained at the crease until India take the game home. He scored an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls and finished the match in style by smashing a boundary to get the winning runs.

His match-winning knock sent the Twitter world into frenzy. Former South African captain AB de Villiers took to the micro-blogging site and congratulated the Indian team on the historic victory. He hailed Rishabh Pant for his outstanding innings.

“What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17, sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best,” De Villiers tweeted.

Hours later, Pant responded to De Villiers’ compliments and stated that he has been learning from the ‘best’.

“Always learning from the best. Thank you Mr 360, ABD. See you at the IPL,” replied Pant.

Pant’s innings in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test was laced with 9 boundaries and a maximum. He scored a total of 274 runs in the three matches and stood third on the list of the highest scores of the Test series. On Tuesday, he also surpassed the record of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian stumper to score 1000 Test runs.