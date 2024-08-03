London Spirit and Oval Invincibles both enter this contest with big losses in their previous game. However, both sit near the top of the table, with 2 wins in 3 games, and will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. The two London-based teams will be looking for a bounce-back victory to continue their road to the playoffs as they meet at Lord’s in London for this clash. The Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Women's: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss(Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

London Spirit: L W W W L

Oval Invincibles: L W W W L

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

London Spirit LIKELY XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Cordelia Griffith

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Eva Gray, Sophie Munro

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris

Oval Invincibles LIKELY XI

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophia Smale, Rachel Slater

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (London Spirit)

1. Heather Knight

Heather Knight has scored 96 runs in the first 3 matches of the Hundred 2024, at a strike rate of 181.13. Expect the England captain to be back amongst the runs once again.

Heather Knight in The Hundred

INNINGS: 16

RUNS: 422

AVERAGE: 30.14

STRIKE RATE: 133.97

50s/100s: 1/0

2. Sarah Glenn

The England spinner is a constant threat and has shown consistency in delivering results for London Spirit. She is in good form, with 5 wickets in her last two games.

INNINGS: 23

WICKETS: 25

STRIKE RATE: 16.40

ECONOMY RATE: 6.20

AVERAGE: 20.32

Players who can make a difference (London Spirit)

1. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning has been one of the most consistent short-form performers, and batted well with a fluent 31(20) in the previous match. Her opening combination with Heather Knight is key for a good platform.

2. Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma came into the team, and delivered with a brisk 39(26) in a finishing role. However, she went wicketless with ball, which is something that she will try to correct in the next match.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (Oval Invincibles)

1. Paige Scholfield

Scholfield was one of the only batters to leave some sort of mark in Oval Invincibles’ collapse in their previous match. In the Hundred 2024, she has 106 runs in 70 balls at a strikerate of 151.43, and is showing solid form with bat.

INNINGS: 10

RUNS: 184

AVERAGE: 18.40

STRIKE RATE: 140.46

50s/100s: 1/0

2. Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amanda-Jade Wellington finished wicketless in the previous match but has proven herself to be one of the premium bowlers of the competition. Will be hungry to get back among the wickets.

INNINGS: 26

WICKETS: 40

STRIKE RATE: 12.50

ECONOMY RATE: 5.61

AVERAGE: 14.03

Players who can make a difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey is a dangerous middle-order batter capable of scoring at a fast rate, which will be important if Invincibles want to bounce back. She has 121 runs in 3 innings so far in this edition.

2. Chamari Athapaththu

Athapaththu had a duck in her first match of the tournament, but a player of her quality will be able to bounce back quickly. After a successful Asia Cup, she will be looking to find her footing in The Hundred soon.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Oval Invincibles have dominated the head-to-head matchup against London Spirit, managing 3 wins against their city rivals, while the Spirit only have one victory.

MATCHES London Spirit WON Oval Invincibles WON NO RESULT 5 1 3 1

VENUE AND PITCH

Lord’s in London has favoured batting in the two matches this edition of the tournament, with the team batting first scoring 147 and 150. While the average score is lower, we can expect to see runs from two batting-heavy teams once again. The average score in the Hundred has been 120 in the first innings, and 113 in the second innings.

MATCH PREDICTION

FANTASY XI

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Joanne Gardner

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Smale

Backup players:

Batter: Cordelia Griffith

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

All-rounder: Danielle Gibson

Bowler: Tara Norris