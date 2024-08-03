The Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Women's: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss
The Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles: Fantasy XI Prediction
London Spirit and Oval Invincibles both enter this contest with big losses in their previous game. However, both sit near the top of the table, with 2 wins in 3 games, and will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. The two London-based teams will be looking for a bounce-back victory to continue their road to the playoffs as they meet at Lord’s in London for this clash.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
London Spirit: L W W W L
Oval Invincibles: L W W W L
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
London Spirit LIKELY XI
Batters: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Cordelia Griffith
Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Eva Gray, Sophie Munro
Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris
Oval Invincibles LIKELY XI
Batters: Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner
Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill
All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay
Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophia Smale, Rachel Slater
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (London Spirit)
1. Heather Knight
Heather Knight has scored 96 runs in the first 3 matches of the Hundred 2024, at a strike rate of 181.13. Expect the England captain to be back amongst the runs once again.
Heather Knight in The Hundred
INNINGS: 16
RUNS: 422
AVERAGE: 30.14
STRIKE RATE: 133.97
50s/100s: 1/0
2. Sarah Glenn
The England spinner is a constant threat and has shown consistency in delivering results for London Spirit. She is in good form, with 5 wickets in her last two games.
INNINGS: 23
WICKETS: 25
STRIKE RATE: 16.40
ECONOMY RATE: 6.20
AVERAGE: 20.32
Players who can make a difference (London Spirit)
1. Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning has been one of the most consistent short-form performers, and batted well with a fluent 31(20) in the previous match. Her opening combination with Heather Knight is key for a good platform.
2. Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma came into the team, and delivered with a brisk 39(26) in a finishing role. However, she went wicketless with ball, which is something that she will try to correct in the next match.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (Oval Invincibles)
1. Paige Scholfield
Scholfield was one of the only batters to leave some sort of mark in Oval Invincibles’ collapse in their previous match. In the Hundred 2024, she has 106 runs in 70 balls at a strikerate of 151.43, and is showing solid form with bat.
INNINGS: 10
RUNS: 184
AVERAGE: 18.40
STRIKE RATE: 140.46
50s/100s: 1/0
2. Amanda-Jade Wellington
Amanda-Jade Wellington finished wicketless in the previous match but has proven herself to be one of the premium bowlers of the competition. Will be hungry to get back among the wickets.
INNINGS: 26
WICKETS: 40
STRIKE RATE: 12.50
ECONOMY RATE: 5.61
AVERAGE: 14.03
Players who can make a difference (Oval Invincibles)
1. Alice Capsey
Alice Capsey is a dangerous middle-order batter capable of scoring at a fast rate, which will be important if Invincibles want to bounce back. She has 121 runs in 3 innings so far in this edition.
2. Chamari Athapaththu
Athapaththu had a duck in her first match of the tournament, but a player of her quality will be able to bounce back quickly. After a successful Asia Cup, she will be looking to find her footing in The Hundred soon.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Oval Invincibles have dominated the head-to-head matchup against London Spirit, managing 3 wins against their city rivals, while the Spirit only have one victory.
|MATCHES
|London Spirit WON
|Oval Invincibles WON
|NO RESULT
|5
|1
|3
|1
VENUE AND PITCH
Lord’s in London has favoured batting in the two matches this edition of the tournament, with the team batting first scoring 147 and 150. While the average score is lower, we can expect to see runs from two batting-heavy teams once again. The average score in the Hundred has been 120 in the first innings, and 113 in the second innings.
MATCH PREDICTION
FANTASY XI
Batters: Paige Scholfield, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Joanne Gardner
Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill
All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Smale
Backup players:
Batter: Cordelia Griffith
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
All-rounder: Danielle Gibson
Bowler: Tara Norris
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.