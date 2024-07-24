The Hundred 2024 Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy XI, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis

Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets clash in the fourth match of The Hundred 2024 season in Leeds on Friday. Both teams would like to start their campaign on a winning note but the Superchargers would be under extra pressure to put up their best show. In the last season, Superchargers had finished at the bottom of the table, while the Rockets were placed fifth. England's Reece Topley celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during their semi-final match in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024(ICC - X )

In head-to-head record, Rockets enjoy dominance with two wins out of three matches. The Trent Rockets would also like to replicate their 2022 edition’s performance where they finished as champions.

LAST 5 MATCHES

Team Form Northern Superchargers L L L L L Trent Rockets L W L W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS AND TRENT ROCKETS

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Adam Hose, Jason Roy, Graham Clark

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Jordan Clark

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Reece Topley, Thomas Lawes

TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Adam Lyth

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Riley Meredith, Rashid Khan, Sam Cook

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

Matthew Short

Matthew Short has shown promise in The Hundred. In seven innings, he has scored 150 runs at an average of 21.42 and a strike rate of 166.66, including one fifty.

MATTHEW SHORT IN THE HUNDRED

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Matthew Short 7 150 21.42 166.66 1/0

2. Reece Topley

Reece Topley has been effective with the ball in the tournament. In 19 innings, he has taken 22 wickets at a strike rate of 14.95, an economy rate of 9.02, and an average of 22.50.

REECE TOPLEY IN THE HUNDRED

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Reece Topley 19 22 14.95 9.02 22.50

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid is a hot pick for Northern Superchargers. In 23 innings, he has taken 31 wickets at an average of 18.00, a strike rate of 14.25, and one four-wicket haul. Rashid’s wicket haul is the highest in the tournament.

2. Jason Roy

Jason Roy, an attacking batter top of the order will be a key player for the Superchargers. In The Hundred, he has scored 391 runs off 23 matches including three fifties.

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)

1. Alex Hales

ALEX HALES IN THE HUNDRED

ALEX HALES IN THE HUNDRED

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Alex Hales 25 532 22.16 141.48 2/0

2. Sam Cook

Sam Cook has been a key bowler in The Hundred. In 16 innings, he has taken 20 wickets with a strike rate of 13.80, an economy rate of 8.95, and an average of 20.60.

SAM COOK IN THE HUNDRED

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Sam Cook 16 20 13.80 8.95 20.60

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. Adam Lyth

Adam Lyth is a hot pick for Trent Rockets. In 16 innings of the tournament, he has scored 368 runs at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 157.93, including three fifties.

2. Luke Wood

Luke Wood has made a mark in The Hundred and this season too he would be expected to make an impact. He has picked 19 wickets off 21 matches.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other with Trent Rockets having won two and the Superchargers one.

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS V TRENT ROCKETS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches Superchargers won Rockets won No result 3 2 1 0

Venue and Pitch

The Headingley in Leeds will host the fourth game of The Hundred 2024 season on Friday. At this venue, 12 matches in the men’s Hundred has been hosted across three seasons where the average first innings score is 150 and the average second innings score is 159. The highest score in The Hundred at the Headingley is 208.

MATCH PREDICTION

Trent Rockets are favourites to win the match against Northern Superchargers with the win percentage of 85%.

FANTASY XI

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Adam Lyth

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Sam Cook

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Adam Hose

BOWLER – Luke Wood

ALL-ROUNDER – Rovman Powell