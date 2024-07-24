The Hundred 2024 Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy XI, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis
Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets clash in the fourth match of The Hundred 2024 season in Leeds on Friday. Both teams would like to start their campaign on a winning note but the Superchargers would be under extra pressure to put up their best show. In the last season, Superchargers had finished at the bottom of the table, while the Rockets were placed fifth.
In head-to-head record, Rockets enjoy dominance with two wins out of three matches. The Trent Rockets would also like to replicate their 2022 edition’s performance where they finished as champions.
LAST 5 MATCHES
|Team
|Form
|Northern Superchargers
|L L L L L
|Trent Rockets
|L W L W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS AND TRENT ROCKETS
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI
Batters: Adam Hose, Jason Roy, Graham Clark
Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Jordan Clark
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Reece Topley, Thomas Lawes
TRENT ROCKETS likely XI
Batters: Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Adam Lyth
Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Bowlers: Luke Wood, Riley Meredith, Rashid Khan, Sam Cook
Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)
- Matthew Short
Matthew Short has shown promise in The Hundred. In seven innings, he has scored 150 runs at an average of 21.42 and a strike rate of 166.66, including one fifty.
MATTHEW SHORT IN THE HUNDRED
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Matthew Short
|7
|150
|21.42
|166.66
|1/0
2. Reece Topley
Reece Topley has been effective with the ball in the tournament. In 19 innings, he has taken 22 wickets at a strike rate of 14.95, an economy rate of 9.02, and an average of 22.50.
REECE TOPLEY IN THE HUNDRED
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Reece Topley
|19
|22
|14.95
|9.02
|22.50
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)
1. Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid is a hot pick for Northern Superchargers. In 23 innings, he has taken 31 wickets at an average of 18.00, a strike rate of 14.25, and one four-wicket haul. Rashid’s wicket haul is the highest in the tournament.
2. Jason Roy
Jason Roy, an attacking batter top of the order will be a key player for the Superchargers. In The Hundred, he has scored 391 runs off 23 matches including three fifties.
Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)
1. Alex Hales
Alex Hales has been a consistent performer in The Hundred. In 25 innings, he has scored 532 runs at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 141.48, including two fifties.
ALEX HALES IN THE HUNDRED
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50s/100s
|Alex Hales
|25
|532
|22.16
|141.48
|2/0
2. Sam Cook
Sam Cook has been a key bowler in The Hundred. In 16 innings, he has taken 20 wickets with a strike rate of 13.80, an economy rate of 8.95, and an average of 20.60.
SAM COOK IN THE HUNDRED
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike rate
|Economy rate
|Average
|Sam Cook
|16
|20
|13.80
|8.95
|20.60
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)
1. Adam Lyth
Adam Lyth is a hot pick for Trent Rockets. In 16 innings of the tournament, he has scored 368 runs at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 157.93, including three fifties.
2. Luke Wood
Luke Wood has made a mark in The Hundred and this season too he would be expected to make an impact. He has picked 19 wickets off 21 matches.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other with Trent Rockets having won two and the Superchargers one.
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS V TRENT ROCKETS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|Matches
|Superchargers won
|Rockets won
|No result
|3
|2
|1
|0
Venue and Pitch
The Headingley in Leeds will host the fourth game of The Hundred 2024 season on Friday. At this venue, 12 matches in the men’s Hundred has been hosted across three seasons where the average first innings score is 150 and the average second innings score is 159. The highest score in The Hundred at the Headingley is 208.
MATCH PREDICTION
Trent Rockets are favourites to win the match against Northern Superchargers with the win percentage of 85%.
FANTASY XI
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Adam Lyth
Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Lewis Gregory
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Sam Cook
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Adam Hose
BOWLER – Luke Wood
ALL-ROUNDER – Rovman Powell
