Oval Invincibles will clash with Trent Rockets in Match 31 of the 2024 Men's Hundred at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday. The Invincibles have almost been invincible this season and are at the top of the points table with six wins from seven matches. On the other hand, the Rockets have lost four of their seven matches and are at number 5 on the table. The Hundred 2024, Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis(Getty)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 28 of the 2024 Men's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

OVAL INVINCIBLES: L W W W W

TRENT ROCKETS: L L W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES & TRENT ROCKETS

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Lammonby

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Cox

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root

Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Green

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton, Tom Alsop

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Sam Cook, John Turner

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

1. ADAM ZAMPA

Adam Zampa is the highest wicket-taker of the season with 17 dismissals at an average of just 9.52. He has also been brilliantly restrictive with an economy rate of 6.94.

ADAM ZAMPA IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 17

STRIKE RATE - 8.23

ECONOMY - 6.94

AVERAGE - 9.52

2. SAM CURRAN

Sam Curran has been the MVP for the Invincibles this season with 16 wickets at a strike rate of 6.87 while also hammering 176 runs at a batting strike rate of 172.5!

SAM CURRAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

MATCHES - 7

WICKETS - 16

ECONOMY - 7.03

RUNS - 176

BAT SR - 172.5

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. JORDAN COX

Jordan Cox scored a smashing unbeaten 61 off just 30 deliveries against London Spirit and is running into some red-hot form at the business end of the tournament. He has an aggregate of 150 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 147.05 this season.

2. WILL JACKS

Will Jacks may not have set the 2024 edition on fire but has a brilliant record in The Hundred and remains a big threat at the top of the order. Jacks has an aggregate of 723 runs in 30 innings in the competition at a scoring rate of 161.4 with one ton and three fifties.

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)

1. TOM BANTON

Wicket-keeper batter, Tom Banton has been the most impactful batter for the Rockets this season with 205 runs at a strike rate of close to 152.

TOM BANTON IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 205

AVERAGE - 29.28

STRIKE RATE - 151.85

50/100 - 1/0

2. IMAD WASIM

Imad Wasim has been the pick of the bowlers for the Rockets this season with 8 dismissals in 7 matches. He has also been very restrictive with an economy rate of just 6.7!

IMAD WASIM IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 8

STRIKE RATE - 15

ECONOMY - 6.7

AVERAGE - 16.75

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. JOHN TURNER

Right-arm fast-medium, John Turner has been impressive for Trent Rockets. He has bagged five wickets in three matches at an average of 9.2 and economy of just 6.9.

2. TOM ALSOP

Wicket-keeper batter, Tom Alsop scored a fighting 51 off 37 deliveries in the loss against Phoenix, a day after recording a match-winning 108 for Sussex in the One-Day Cup against Surrey at Hove.

Venue and Pitch

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 15 matches in the Men's Hundred with the team batting first winning 10 matches and the team chasing 5. Surprisingly, the captain who has won the toss has still elected to field first on 11 occasions! The toss is very unlucky at Trent Bridge with the team calling it right winning just three encounters for a win probability of only 20 percent.

The average team total batting first is 149 while the average score chasing is 138. The wicket at Nottingham has a bit in it both for the pacers and slower bowlers. It is not a high-scoring venue with only four totals in excess of 170.

MATCH PREDICTION

The Oval Invincibles start favourites with a 70% chance of winning. They have been the best team in the tournament and have form and momentum with them.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Will Jacks as the pure batter and Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Cox, Tom Banton and Tom Alsop as the wicket-keeper batters. Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Imad Wasim are the all-rounders and Turner, Zampa and Spencer Johnson are the bowlers. The captain will be Sam Curran while the vice-captain will be Adam Zampa.

The reserve batter will be Joe Root while the back-up bowler will be Luke Wood. The back-up all-rounder will be Chris Green.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeepers: Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Cox, Tom Banton, Tom Alsop

Batters: Will Jacks

Allrounders: Sam Curran (C), Tom Curran, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (VC), Spencer Johnson, John Turner

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Joe Root

BOWLER – Luke Wood

ALL-ROUNDER – Chris Green