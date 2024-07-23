The Hundred 2024, Southern Brave vs London Spirit: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Southern Brave will clash with London Spirit in Match 2 of the 2024 Men's Hundred In Southampton on Wednesday. Southern Brave were the champions in the inaugural season in 2021 whereas London Spirit gave their best performance in 2022 when they finished third. Southern Brave pacer Jofra Archer.(AFP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

SOUTHERN BRAVE: WWLWL

LONDON SPIRITS: WLWLL

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

London Spirit have a strong batting unit with some world-class all-rounders. However, they may lack a well-known spinner. On the other hand, Southern Brave have a very potent bowling unit including top-notch spinners in Rehan Ahmed and Akeal Hosein. They also have some big names in the all-rounder category like Kieron Pollard.

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT & SOUTHERN BRAVE

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Shimron Hetmyer, Dan Lawrence

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Jimmy Neesham, Liam Dawson

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Richard Gleeson

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: James Vince, Laurie Evans, Joe Weatherley

Allrounders: Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Kieron Pollard

Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. DAN LAWRENCE

Dan Lawrence has a decent record in The Hundred with an aggregate of 286 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 143.

DAN LAWRENCE IN THE HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 14 286 20.4 143 1/0

2. LIAM DAWSON

Liam Dawson has bagged 17 wickets in 21 matches at a strike rate of 18.7 and a brilliant economy of just over 8. He will be crucial for the London Spirit in the middle overs.

LIAM DAWSON IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS 21 WICKETS 17 STRIKE RATE 18.7 ECONOMY RATE 8.05 AVERAGE 25.17

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. ADAM ROSSINGTON

Wicket-keeper batter, Adam Rossington, has a fantastic record in The Hundred with an aggregate of 460 in 20 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 168.5.

2. ZAK CRAWLEY

Zak Crawley has a modest record in The Hundred with 260 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 122.6 but can be destructive in the powerplay.

Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)

1. TYMAL MILLS

Tymal Mills is a specialist of the shorter formats and has an excellent record in The Hundred with 24 dismissals in 19 innings at a strike rate of 15.2 and economy of 7.35.

TYMAL MILLS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS 19 WICKETS 24 STRIKE RATE 15.2 ECONOMY RATE 7.35 AVERAGE 18.75

2. JAMES VINCE

James Vince is one of the most successful batters in the Southern Brave with an aggregate of 556 runs in 24 innings at a strike rate of 138.65.

JAMES VINCE IN THE HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 24 556 26.47 138.65 4/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)

1. JOFRA ARCHER

Jofra Archer is a world-class bowler who can trouble any opposite batter with his extra pace and ability to extract bounce from an awkward length. Archer has a strike rate of 17.7 in all T20 cricket.

2. KIERON POLLARD

Kieron Pollard is a veteran of 666 T20s across the world in which he has scored almost 13000 runs at a rate of 150.6 while also bagging 321 wickets at a strike rate of 18.2. Pollard is one of the greatest finishers in T20 cricket history! He has a batting strike rate of 166 in The Hundred.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Southern Brave have clashed with London Spirit thrice in the Men's Hundred with one win each to both teams.

Matches Brave Won London Won No Results 3 1 1 1

Venue and Pitch

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 13 matches in the Men's Hundred Competition. It is advantage to the team chasing at the venue - the team which has chased has won 8 matches and the team batting first has won 5. Not surprising then that the captain who has won the toss has elected to field 8 times. Overall, the team which has won the toss has been victorious in 7 matches and lost 6 matches at the venue for a win probability of 53.8%!

The average score batting first in Southampton in The Hundred is 146 while the average score batting second is 136. Southampton is one of the better batting grounds in The Hundred with the second highest bowling average of 26.79 and the highest bowling strike rate of 18.6 amongst all venues in the competition. The spinners have enjoyed bowling at the venue and have a similar strike rate to fast bowlers. However, they have been far more restrictive with an economy of 7.96 in comparison to the economy of 9.03 of the pacers.

MATCH PREDICTION

London Spirit start favourites courtesy their strong batting line-up and have a 70% chance of winning against Southern Brave.

FANTASY XI

This is our Fantasy XI. The batters are POPE, CRAWLEY, HETMYER, VINCE and LAWRENCE. All-rounders will include RUSSELL and JORDAN while the wicket-keeper will be FINN ALLEN. The bowlers will be MILLS, ARCHER AND AKEAL HOSEIN.

The captain will be Tymal Mills while the vice-captain will be Andre Russell.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen

Batters: Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Shimron Hetmyer, James Vince

Allrounders: Andre Russell (VC), Chris Jordan

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills (C)

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Laurie Evans

BOWLER – Rehan Ahmed

ALL-ROUNDER – Craig Overton