The Hundred report card: Jemimah aces it, Mandhana battles, Richa fades as Indians deliver mixed returns

There are four Indian cricketers in the fray as the group stage of The Hundred enters its final week. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh are teammates reunited at Manchester Super Giants, Jemimah Rodrigues is playing for Southern Brave and Deepti Sharma for Sunrisers Leeds.

Jemimah Rodrigues is playing for Southern Brave in 2026 The Hundred (HT_PRINT)

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Of the four, Rodrigues has enjoyed the best campaign. She strung together an unbeaten 42 off 34 balls to seal a five-wicket win over Sharma’s Sunrisers Leeds, a match-winning 32 that earned her the player-of-the-match award in a one-run squeaker against MI London, and an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls in a 24-run win over Birmingham Phoenix that kept Southern Brave unbeaten and top of the table.

She has also chipped in with the ball in hand, if not literally — her direct-hit run-out of Freya Kemp broke a dangerous stand and swung a match against Welsh Fire firmly in Brave's favour. Southern Brave's five-match winning streak finally ended on August 3, again against Welsh Fire, in a last-ball defeat, though Rodrigues still made 25 off 21 balls in a rebuilding stand with Laura Wolvaardt after both openers fell inside the first three overs.

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{{^usCountry}} Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has had a less sure tournament. After four successful seasons with Southern Brave (2021–2024), she moved to Manchester Super Giants this year on a £90,000 direct pre-signing deal. Her numbers so far have not justified that price tag: 17, 4, 88*, 34, and then 15 in her most recent outing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has had a less sure tournament. After four successful seasons with Southern Brave (2021–2024), she moved to Manchester Super Giants this year on a £90,000 direct pre-signing deal. Her numbers so far have not justified that price tag: 17, 4, 88*, 34, and then 15 in her most recent outing. {{/usCountry}}

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The low points came early, in her first two innings for her new franchise. Then, on July 28 at Headingley, she produced the best innings of her Hundred career — an unbeaten 88 that took Super Giants past Sunrisers Leeds with four balls to spare. She rode her luck, dropped on 30 by Phoebe Litchfield and again later in the innings, but her fifty came up off just 33 balls, and she kept her head as four wickets fell around her for 10 runs in the run-chase's shakiest passage. It remains her highest score in the competition. Four days later, against MI London at the Oval, she made a brisk 34 off 27 balls with four fours and a six before falling to Kirstie Gordon. That took her tally to 143 runs from four innings at an average of 47.66. Her fifth match, against Welsh Fire, was one to forget: she was run out in a mix-up with Maitlan Brown as Super Giants crashed to 85/9, a total Welsh Fire chased down for a three-wicket win.

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Ghosh has had a quiet season by her own explosive standards. She began well, smashing 15(5) with two sixes to help seal an opening win over London Spirit, but has not built on it since, managing only single-figure returns in her last two completed innings, including a 4(5) against MI London. She was the last wicket to fall in the Super Giants’ innings against Welsh Fire, cheaply for 11(19) — making it 47 runs from five matches this season at a strike rate of just over 100.

Deepti Sharma's contribution has come almost entirely away from the bat. She struck early with a sharp caught-and-bowled to remove Hayley Matthews in Sunrisers' tournament opener, then added the wicket of Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the same match for figures of 2 for 20. She has since taken further wickets — 2 for 18 against London Spirit — and pulled off two outstanding catches, a diving stop to dismiss Paige Scholfield and a low grab off Sophie Molineux. Her one real chance with the bat produced a quickfire 23 off 15 balls.

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With the group phase nearing its close, Southern Brave sit top of the table despite their recent stumble. Manchester Super Giants are still well placed in third, and Sunrisers Leeds are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive — all shaped, in part, by how their Indian players have fared.